CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Where to Go Out in New York Right Now

By Leigh Nordstrom
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3SmW_0cPmfcSH00

Click here to read the full article.

New York is back, haven’t you heard? So where to go on your next night out for something new and exciting? Look no further.

Chapel Bar
Address : 275 Park Ave South
Proprietors: Owned by the team behind NeueHouse and Fotografiska, Chapel Bar is run by Desta, previously the director of special projects at the Boom Boom Room.

More from WWD

Details: Chapel Bar is a new private members bar that, as the name indicates, is located inside a 19th-century chapel — that’s been given the Roman and Williams touch. Entrance comes courtesy of membership to either NeueHouse or Fotografiska; once inside, guests will sit amongst the jewel-toned velvet decor, look upon a Miles Aldridge installation and sip a cocktail from a tightly curated menu meant to offer the best in cocktail craft, featuring “some of the most compelling concoctions invented through the ages,” the bar claims.

The seat to request: Inside the VIP “Confessional” room with an experiential cocktail service.

Temple Bar
Address: 332 Lafayette Street
Proprietors: David Rabin of American Bar, Jimmy, Sona; Maneesh Goyal of Sona and Pineapple Co. and the Attaboy team of Sam Ross and Michael McIlroy.

The details: The ’90s hot spot returns this week in NoHo, under new ownership and ready to be king of New York nightlife again. After closing in 2017, Temple Bar is back to serving its famous popcorn and martinis; with a renewed sense of nightlife in New York at the moment, we can only imagine the cool crowd will soon flock.

The must-try: For an additional $18 you can add a “bump of caviar” to any of the drinks off the martini menu. A selection of cocktails, including a blue Negroni (made with Blue Kampari), can be gussied up with a splash of Champagne for $4 more.

The Palace NYC
Address: 285 West Broadway
Proprietors: “Southside” duo Tom and Anthony Martignetti, who have teamed up with Grey Lady’s Ben Robertshaw.

The Details: The Palace wants to be your new go-to dance spot. With one-of-a-kind E11Even Sound by DAS Audio systems, the club is coming for the Paul’s Casablanca loyalists after landing on the radars of the fashion crowd during New York Fashion Week (they hosted a party for R13) and becoming a go-to for the new “Gossip Girl” cast and celebrities like G-Eazy and Laura Harrier alike.

Menu extra: $100 grilled cheese.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Savannah, NY
NBC News

Political world reacts to Colin Powell's death: 'A trailblazing leader'

Leaders around the world paid tribute to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died at 84 of Covid-19 complications on Monday. "Colin embodied the highest ideals of both warrior and diplomat. He was committed to our nation’s strength and security above all," President Joe Biden said in a statement. Biden paid tribute to Powell's foreign policy influence and trailblazing legacy as well their personal friendship.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Harrier
Person
David Rabin
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program that aims to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges. The winners announced Sunday included the...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy