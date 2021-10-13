CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Paige Launches Podcast Series Tied to Its Men’s Collection

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago

Since 2004, Los Angeles-based denim brand Paige has catered to its multi-hyphenate customers with versatile denim that checks both functional and fashionable boxes, most notably with it’s “ The Nines ” denim collection aptly named to signify the “nine lives” women live in a day. Its latest project underscores this sentiment and shifts its focus to the men who do it all.

This month, Paige debuted a new podcast series, “The Utilitarian Series,” in which men’s director and now podcast host Jon Geller sits down with influential men to discuss the many roles that define their lives.

“With this series, our goal is to create stories and be a part of the conversation,” Geller said. “We want to create a platform that not only highlights the evolution of the Paige men’s brand, but also showcases men who also had unconventional routes to success and loved every second it.”

The brand plans to publish four to five podcasts per year and time them with new collections. Each will profile a different individual who fits Paige’s requirements for a “utilitarian man” across a wide range of industries and skillsets. The next podcast is slated to drop with its Winter 2021 collection later this year.

The series kicks off with Tim Hollingsworth, an L.A.-based chef and longtime friend of the brand. “Tim embodies the definition of a utilitarian—plus he’s a good friend,” Geller told Rivet. “Paige is a California lifestyle brand and Tim’s restaurant, Otium, is also located in the heart of downtown L.A. The relationship was there, and it just felt right.”

In a video to promote the podcast, the pair discuss their passions, journeys, fatherhood and inspirations. Dressed in black joggers, a hoodie and a denim jacket from Paige’s latest collection, Hollingsworth demonstrated how the outfit can seamlessly take him from cooking at his restaurant, to appearing on a podcast, to playing the role of Dad.

The podcast nods to a popular marketing strategy among denim brands tapping real people to tell their stories and, in turn, express the companies’ values. Heritage denim brand Lee recently debuted a campaign centered on originality , and included participation from indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse, model Levi Dylan, Nigerian-American singer-songwriter and visual artist Annahstasia Enuke, and others.

