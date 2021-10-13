CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

'F1 staff should quit if they don't like long season', says AlphaTauri boss. Maybe he has a point

By Chris Medland
motorsportmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of this week we’ll see the provisional 2022 Formula 1 calendar after it goes before the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) in Paris. And before it has even been confirmed, it is causing a fair bit of controversy. Well, certain opinions on it are, anyway. The calendar...

www.motorsportmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Tost: F1 staff unhappy with 23-race calendar 'should go'

F1 chiefs are set to reveal a draft 2022 calendar next week for grand prix racing’s biggest ever season, which will run from the middle of March to the middle of November. The high number of races crammed into the time frame means the return of the disliked triple headers, and there have been concerns voiced that F1 personnel are being pushed to the physical and mental limits by the strains involved.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Bernie Ecclestone Says F1 Season Has Too Many Races

Former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone says that F1's overweight and oppressive race schedules are damaging the sport. Ecclestone, according to the German media outlet Blick newspaper, is currently holidaying in Ibiza, Spain, with his family and former F1 team boss Flavio Briatore. "Bernie is always the best medicine...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

F1 is set to unveil its 2022 calendar next week, featuring a record 23 races across a period of just over eight months. While the move has been welcomed by some for the regular action it will provide fans and ability to race in more markets, concerns have been raised about the personal cost it will have on those working in F1.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Verstappen moved six points clear of Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ standings after finishing second in a damp Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park on Sunday. Hamilton entered the weekend with a two-point advantage, but was forced to start 11th on the grid after an engine penalty. He recovered to finish the race fifth, albeit after Mercedes opted to risk keeping him out longer on his first set of intermediates to try and finish even higher, leading to some frustration over the radio.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Alphatauri#World Mental Health Day#Formula#Wmsc#Fom
motorsportmagazine.com

Still tingling emotions 25 years on: Damon Hill's wondrous F1 title win

“And I’ve got to stop because I’ve got a lump in my throat…” The well of emotion was all too predictable from dear old Murray Walker as Damon Hill crossed the finish line at Suzuka, 25 years ago today, to achieve his life’s goal and become Formula 1 world champion. Out of context, for a commentator to falter at such a moment might seem a heady faux pas – and yet because it was Murray, and more specifically because it was about Damon, the line was just perfect, capturing a special moment that exists among the great TV sporting memories for those of us who witnessed it (and cared). In an echo of Harry Carpenter’s commentary on Frank Bruno vs Mike Tyson – “he’s hurt Tyson! Get in there, Frank!” – it was not only entirely forgivable, it was also endearing as a great broadcaster briefly broke through the fourth wall, lost his professional veneer and joined his audience in a shared moment. Great sport is centred on high emotion. Watching it back now, it still makes you tingle.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

2021 Hall of Fame: Engineers nominees

Mostly known for his work as FIA race director in Formula 1, Charlie Whiting’s career has left a lasting impact on the series and the sport. Whiting got his start in motor sport with rally cars before moving over to British F5000 as a mechanic. He moved up to F1 in 1977 to join Hesketh Racing and would move over to Brabham following Hesketh’s decline. It was at Bernie Ecclestone’s iteration of the team where he’d become chief mechanic though his ascension in the sport wasn’t over.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

October 2021 | Ghost Racers | Motor Sport Magazine

Ghost Racers: The Lost Legends that would have changed the course of racing history. America’s F1 Hero: Anniversary celebration of the first US World Champ. Goodwood Revival: Historic racing returns to the Sussex countryside. Murray Walker: Exclusive extract from brilliant new biography.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Formula 1's TV graphic balancing act

The grand prix is in its final stages and there’s a battle for the ages unfolding ahead. The leader’s out on his own, but there’s a chasing pack that’s closing the gap and the tension is palpable as the final lap looms. Then an AWS graphic pops up showing that...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
racingnews365.com

How many points are still up for grabs in the 2021 F1 season?

There are just six events remaining in the 2021 Formula 1 season, which is the same number of points that separate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Let's take a look at how many points can still be won in the final races... Just six points separate Max Verstappen and Lewis...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

23 GPs plus 7 sprint races: F1 confirms packed 2022 calendar

Formula 1 will once more attempt a 23-race season next year, as it expands the 2022 calendar with a new grand prix and more sprint qualifying races. A new generation of cars, built to regulations that should bring closer racing, will face the most gruelling season in the series’ history, all crammed into eight months.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mercedes has "thick skin" to handle Hamilton's F1 radio frustration

After topping qualifying, Hamilton started the race from 11th on the grid due to an engine penalty, but had recovered to third place with 10 laps to go in the race. Mercedes had asked Hamilton to pit for a fresh set of intermediates much earlier when cars around him were coming in, only for the Briton to request he stay out, believing his tyres were still working fine.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Can Hamilton's Mercedes engines last the rest of the season? – MPH

It’s all unconfirmed, but Lewis Hamilton could well be looking at another PU grid penalty within the remaining six races. On the one hand, the Mercedes’ performance has been terrific of late, but without a fifth power unit that fourth one he took the grid penalty for in Istanbul has to do most of the heavy lifting in his run to the title finale.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Williams Racing – George Russell – 2021 | Limited Edition

You don’t need to be a professional talent-spotter to know that George Russell is destined for great things. The word “win” leaps off the page constantly in any biography of the Englishman. The youngster from Kings Lynn (UK) first raced single-seaters in 2014, winning the Formula 3 championship three years...
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

How Yas Marina Circuit has been redeveloped to test F1 drivers more

It could very well be the track that hosts the 2021 F1 championship decider between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, but there’s no getting away from the fact that the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi has, up to now, failed to provide a thrilling race. There will hopefully be...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

F1 boss hails 'one of the great seasons' in history

Stefano Domenicali says he "can't wait" to see how the 2021 title battle plays out over the remaining six races of the season. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes that the 2021 campaign has been "one of the great seasons" in the sport's history, spearheaded by a close title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportico

F1’s US Growth Spurs Racing Fantasy League Into Gaming Startup

Benefiting from Formula One’s ascent in the U.S., GridRival recently raised a $3 million seed round to build a gaming destination exclusively for motorsports fans. GridRival hopes to attract fans of NASCAR, IndyCar and MotoGP, but its focus on F1 has given the startup a new angle into the American market.  F1 returns to Austin, Texas, this weekend riding a national popularity wave. The sport’s U.S. fanbase has increased by roughly 40% since 2018 to nearly 50 million, with higher growth rates among viewers in the key 18-34 demo, and ESPN’s F1 telecasts are up 40% over 2019 equivalents in many...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Rising star doesn't think F1 seat is likely in 2022

Oscar Piastri has been mentioned as a possible option for Alfa Romeo's second seat next season, however the Australian isn't confident he'll be on the F1 grid in 2022. After winning the Formula 3 title last season, Piastri has carried that strong form over to his debut F2 campaign. He currently leads Guanyu Zhou by 36 points, with trips to Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi still to come.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

1/18 BENTLEY BLOWER NO.1 46 1932 BROOKLANDS SIR HENRY TIM BIRKIN (RESIN)

1 is a racing car developed from the Bentley 4.5 Litre by Sir Henry “Tim” Birkin to win the Le Mans twenty-four-hour race. The car was developed into its current form for racing at Brooklands. £270.00. Sold By: The Model Store. Description. A racing car developed from the Bentley 4.5...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy