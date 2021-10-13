'F1 staff should quit if they don't like long season', says AlphaTauri boss. Maybe he has a point

“And I’ve got to stop because I’ve got a lump in my throat…” The well of emotion was all too predictable from dear old Murray Walker as Damon Hill crossed the finish line at Suzuka, 25 years ago today, to achieve his life’s goal and become Formula 1 world champion. Out of context, for a commentator to falter at such a moment might seem a heady faux pas – and yet because it was Murray, and more specifically because it was about Damon, the line was just perfect, capturing a special moment that exists among the great TV sporting memories for those of us who witnessed it (and cared). In an echo of Harry Carpenter’s commentary on Frank Bruno vs Mike Tyson – “he’s hurt Tyson! Get in there, Frank!” – it was not only entirely forgivable, it was also endearing as a great broadcaster briefly broke through the fourth wall, lost his professional veneer and joined his audience in a shared moment. Great sport is centred on high emotion. Watching it back now, it still makes you tingle.

