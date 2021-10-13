CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hungary to treat 50 COVID-19 patients from Romania, minister says

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will help Romania treat 50 COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday. Szijjarto said the 50 people would be treated at two Hungarian hospitals and the countries would work out the logistics over the coming days. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

With Mandates Approaching, Demand for Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Explodes

New research shows the cost, number of counterfeiters and buyers increased tremendously on the messaging app Telegram after Biden's September mandate announcement. Unauthorized use of a government agency's seal is illegal at the federal level, meaning fake vaccination cards can lead to fines and up to 5 years in prison in addition to local laws.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high, exceed 15,000

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania exceeded 15,000 in the past 24 hours and there were no available intensive care beds on Tuesday, the government said, as the country grapples with the EU's second-lowest vaccination rate. Authorities will suspend non-emergency surgery in state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hungary agrees to global tax deal, finance minister says

BUDAPEST, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hungary has agreed to join the agreement on a global corporate minimum tax as the conditions it proposed, which included a 10-year transitional period, have been met, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told reporters on Friday. "We have managed to reach a breakthrough on the global...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romania#Covid 19#Budapest#Foreign Minister#Reuters#Hungarian
Reuters

Romania remains vaccine sceptical despite surge in COVID-19 cases

ADUNATII-COPACENI, Romania, Oct 11 (Reuters) - In leafy Romanian villages surrounding the capital Bucharest, few people realise one person has died from COVID-19 every six minutes in the country during the first 10 days of October, and vaccine scepticism remains high. These villages have some of the highest COVID-19 infection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

Malaysia to buy 150,000 courses of Molnupiravir to treat COVID-19 patients

Antiviral drug Molnupiravir, developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme will be used for COVID-19 patients who suffered from symptoms for more than five days and the ones in more critical condition (category three, four and five), Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said this evening. “For this antiviral pill, it will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' comments Thursday to the Bild daily came as...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkzo.com

Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported a record high 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315. New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Outsider Marki-Zay hopes to blunt Orban’s attacks in 2022 Hungarian election

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Peter Marki-Zay, the small-town mayor who will take on Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary’s 2022 election, figures his conservative, family-man persona will leave nationalist Orban floundering in next year’s vote. Marki-Zay beat left-wing front-runner Klara Dobrev in an opposition primary on Sunday in a major upset,...
ELECTIONS
wkzo.com

UK reports most COVID-19 cases in a day since mid-July

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Sunday reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Restaurants closed in parts of Slovakia amid COVID-19 surge

Slovakia on Monday reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the hardest-hit parts of the country amid the latest surge of infections.Five counties all located in northern Slovakia are affected by the measures, which include the closures of restaurants with people only allowed to buy meals at takeout windows.Fitness and wellness centers also have been closed. The number of people allowed to attend public gatherings is reduced to 100 fully vaccinated people. It’s also mandatory to wear face coverings both outdoors and indoors.The number of infected in those counties is higher than 400 per 100,000 people in the last seven days.Slovakia is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Slovenia PM blames rising infections on virus protesters

Slovenia's populist prime minister on Monday blamed a rise in COVID-19 infections on protests in early October that erupted into clashes between police and thousands of opponents of vaccination and coronavirus restrictions. Prime Minister Janez Jansa was responding in parliament to opposition criticism over the use of force by police against the protesters, including tear gas and water cannons. Jansa defended police actions, accusing the demonstrators of attacking the police.“Forty police officers were injured, and some rioters were slightly injured,” Jansa said of the unrest that erupted on the eve of a major European Union summit in Slovenia in...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Finland suspends Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for men

Finland has suspended the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for younger men after some suffered from heart inflammations. Finland will instead vaccinate younger men with the Pfizer brand, said Mika Salminen, the Finnish health institute's director. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier said that the benefits...
WORLD
The Independent

Belarus suspends routine medical care to focus on COVID-19

Belarus on Monday ordered a halt to routine medical care at state clinics in order to devote more resources to coronavirus patients.The Health Ministry said the suspended services include medical examinations and screenings, physiotherapy and dentistry. Belarus has been hit by a rising wave of coronavirus infections, with around 2,000 new cases reported daily in the country of 9.3 million. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has often brushed off concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, once saying that infections could be treated with “a tractor, a bath and vodka.”Only about 20% of the population have been fully vaccinated. Overall for the pandemic, Belarus has registered about 574,000 infections — about 6% of the population — and 4,417 deaths.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
WORLD
The Independent

Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy