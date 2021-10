The Manchester City and England left-back Demi Stokes has stressed the need for players to keep taking the knee, saying they are “sick” of being racially abused. Footballers have been making the anti-racism protest before matches for more than a year since the murder of George Floyd in the US in May 2020. Critics of the gesture, which has on occasion prompted boos from the stands, say it has political overtones but Stokes believes players must “keep the ball rolling”.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO