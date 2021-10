Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback for the Bears going forward, head coach Matt Nagy stated in a press conference on Wednesday. Fields made his second career start on Sunday, during which he went 11-for-17 for 209 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a win over the Lions. Though his stat-line wasn’t flashy, he showed the ability to stretch the field vertically: something the team has rarely done effectively in recent years. Fields became the first Bears quarterback since Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4 of 2018 to complete three passes that traveled beyond 25 yards through the air.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO