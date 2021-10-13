Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski to resign from government post – PAP
By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
5 days ago
WARSAW (Reuters) – The leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) will resign from his government post at the beginning of 2022, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alan Charlish)
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court has ruled that some European Union laws are in conflict with Poland’s Constitution. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior officials from two founding members of the European Union expressed fears Friday that a Polish ruling challenging the supremacy of EU laws could trigger the country's exit from the 27-nation bloc. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has called on European Union institutions “to respect member states’ sovereignty” after it backed a Polish court ruling that some EU law is incompatible with the Polish constitution. Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a Hungarian government decree on Saturday, his press chief told state news agency...
WARSAW (Reuters) -A Polish court ruling challenging the supremacy of European Union law plunged the EU into an existential crisis on Friday, increasing fears among EU policymakers and many Poles that Poland could eventually leave the bloc. Politicians across Europe voiced dismay at the ruling by Poland's Constitutional Tribunal https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-polish-court-ruling-is-crisis-eu-what-might-happen-next-2021-10-08...
The integrity of the European Union was challenged on Thursday when Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that some EU laws are incompatible with the country’s constitution, upping the ante in an ongoing dispute between Warsaw and Brussels over the rule of law. The decision essentially rejects the primacy of EU law...
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Peter Marki-Zay, the small-town mayor who will take on Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary’s 2022 election, figures his conservative, family-man persona will leave nationalist Orban floundering in next year’s vote. Marki-Zay beat left-wing front-runner Klara Dobrev in an opposition primary on Sunday in a major upset,...
(Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on state TV on Friday that he agreed with main political players on a roadmap to end crisis. The PM added in a live TV broadcast the country will arrange an international donors conference to tackle East Sudan issues saying the transitional period should include all components of the forces of Freedom and Change (FFG).
DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – About 200 protesters in separatist-controlled Donetsk confronted monitors from Europe’s main security and rights watchdog on Saturday to demand the release of a pro-Russian officer captured by the Ukrainian military. The monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation on Europe has previously faced protests...
PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Saturday to history teacher Samuel Paty a year after he was murdered by an Islamist radical, saying France would stand up for its values of secularism and freedom. Paty’s attacker, a teenager of Chechen origin, had wanted to avenge...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday added Moscow Digital Media and RS-Balt, the legal entity of the Rosbalt media outlet, to its list of “foreign agents”, the ministry’s website showed. The government uses the “foreign agent” designation to label foreign-funded organisations that it says are engaged in political...
Countries all over the world have been gearing up to develop and launch their own central bank digital currencies (CBDC). In a recent development, finance officials from the Group of Seven advanced economic nations worked towards guidelines in this regard. They concluded that CBDCs should “support and do no harm”...
CAIRO (Reuters) – Syria accused Israeli forces on Saturday of shooting dead Medhat Al-Saleh, a former member of Syrian parliament who had spent 12 years in jail in Israel, state-run television Al-Ekhbariya quoted the cabinet as saying. Syrian state news agency SANA said Al-Saleh “was martyred as the Israeli enemy...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported a record high 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315. New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at...
BANGUI (Reuters) – Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera on Friday declared a unilateral cessation of fighting against armed groups, saying he hoped it would lead to peaceful dialogue. The country has seen recurrent rounds of rebel violence since former president Francois Bozize was ousted in 2013. Armed groups control...
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Nations Special Envoy said on Sunday that the government and opposition co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee agreed to start a drafting process for constitutional reform in the country. Geir Pedersen, speaking to reporters in Geneva after meeting the Syrian co-chairs ahead of week-long talks,...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to steal opposition thunder at this month’s general election by mimicking their criticism of predecessor Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics”, promising to shrink income gaps and bolster the middle class. Kishida, who served as foreign minister under Abe, could help his Liberal...
The Biden administration is redoubling efforts to persuade countries to repatriate Islamic State fighters and their families from eastern Syria, but there are few signs the United States can quickly break an impasse that military leaders say is a major security threat. Around 11,000 suspected fighters remain imprisoned in makeshift...
President Biden roundly criticized then-President Donald Trump during a rush on toiletries and other goods in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but now that exponential inflation and a supply chain crisis has set in, the Delaware Democrat fails to be circumspect in that regard, the panel on "The Five" discussed Friday.
Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
Comments / 0