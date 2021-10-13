India’s Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO