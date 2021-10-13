CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India’s second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared...

#Cloud Computing#Outlook#Bengaluru#Reuters#Infosys Ltd#Refinitiv Ibes#Indian#Nallur Sethuraman
