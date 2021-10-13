CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Douglas; Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Franklin, southeastern Douglas and east central Osage Counties through 630 AM CDT At 555 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pomona, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lawrence, Ottawa, Baldwin City, Eudora, Centropolis, Pomona, Lone Star, Pleasant Grove, Vinland, Globe and Pomona Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 175 and 182, and between mile markers 188 and 189. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 203 and 205. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centropolis, KS
City
Eudora, KS
County
Osage County, KS
City
Baldwin City, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Lone Star#Globe
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy