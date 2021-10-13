CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Murdaugh handed me a loaded gun,’ says man accused in alleged SC suicide-for-hire plot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Edited by Sean Noone
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pvwoa_0cPmczKh00

( NewsNation Now ) — Former logger and handyman Curtis Smith is telling his side of a botched suicide-for-hire scheme that allegedly involved prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

In a new report by The New York Times , Smith pits himself against Alex Murdaugh. He said Murdaugh called him out to the side of a rural road, handed him a loaded gun and told him to shoot him in the back of the head.

Smith says when he refused, Murdaugh tried to do it himself, but the wound wasn’t fatal. He claims it was part of a scheme to get Murdaugh’s oldest son a $10 million insurance payoff.

‘His words are garbage’: Gabby Petito’s mother responds to Laundrie lawyer statement

Smith, 61, is being charged with a slew of crimes including assisted suicide and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud — all of the charges stemming from Smith allegedly shooting Murdaugh over Labor Day weekend. However, Smith’s lawyer says the accusations don’t make sense.

The Murdaugh family has dominated headlines in South Carolina since June, when Alex Murdaugh’s wife and younger son were both found dead. Since then, the case has had many twists and turns, including claims of drug use, embezzlement, unexplained deaths and the latest development: the suicide-for-hire insurance scheme.

Reporter Riley Benson from NewsNation affiliate WCBD in Charleston, South Carolina, says there have been questions as to whether or not Alex Murdaugh was even injured the night of the shooting.

“Law enforcement’s not clearing this up. Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys aren’t clearing this up,” Benson said. “There’s a lot of questions. This has been a mess really from the very beginning.”

Child tax credit: Here’s when next payment is coming

Even Murdaugh’s whereabouts right now are uncertain.

“We know Alex Murdaugh is still in a rehab facility, a rehab facility that’s out of state. The best guess, and the information we have at this point, is that Alex is being held or is staying at a rehab facility somewhere in Georgia out of state,” Benson said.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Body of missing Gastonia mother found, ex-boyfriend arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The body of a 30-year-old Gastonia mother of one who had been missing since last week has been found and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, CMPD said Sunday. CMPD has obtained first-degree murder warrants against 35-year-old Charles Combs in the death of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin. Baldwin was reported missing […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC university alerts students about reports of drugged drinks; most recent incident was this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Wake Forest University is alerting students after receiving three reports of drugged drinks. The most recent incident was this weekend, according to Wake Alert. The university released the following statement: “Wake Forest takes these allegations seriously, and the Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the latest incident. Students are reminded that putting […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
