Chicago Veteran Job Fair Being Held At Soldier Field Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and helping you find job openings.

Thousands of positions are open for veterans in the Chicago area and you can learn about them at a job fair on Thursday.

Disabled American Veterans and Recruit Military are hosting the job fair at Soldier Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free to transitioning service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The goal is to help service members translate their military job skills into a civilian role.