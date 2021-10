The top pic. is snow in Yellowstone National Park. Heavy snow fell throughout a large portion of the Rockies and Black Hills Area of S. Dakota. 20″ was reported west of Buffalo WY, with 15″ at Lovell and 12″ near Shell WY. Lander WY had 7.9″ and Casper WY reported 6.1″. 5″ fell at Jackson Hole. I-80 was closed in WY and I-90 was closed in western SD. Here’s snow at Bozeman Pass.