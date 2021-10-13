Views: Good Earthkeeping -- Let's go bananas
I often find myself with too many ripe bananas. Usually, I have bought them as green as I could, and yet they went and ripened faster than I thought they would. I do have lots of banana recipes — bread, cake and so on. I even have a bread pudding recipe that I invented using bananas. You can find banana bread recipes in most every cookbook you look into, together with variations. Zucchini squash is featured in some, in others nuts, others fruits and so on. One could easily make a banana bread a week for a year and never use the same recipe twice.
