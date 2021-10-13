CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES DUKE IT OUT DURING FINAL DEBATE

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat Phil Murphy and republican Jack Ciattarelli exchanged body punches during a hard hitting gubernatorial debate last night. The event was held at Rowan University and Murphy called out Ciattarelli for his “personal choice” approach regarding Covid vaccines. Ciattarelli blasted Murphy over the attrition at State nursing homes during the pandemic.

thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli to visit Lakewood

Candidate for New Jersey Governor Jack Ciattarelli will be visiting Lakewood, TLS has learned. The Republican front-runner will be coming to Lakewood sometime this week, though his schedule has not yet been finalized. As earlier reported, incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy will also be visiting Lakewood this week. Elections will be...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
northbynorthwestern.com

The final stretch: Virginia’s gubernatorial race

Virginia’s gubernatorial race might be the first chance to find out how some purple-ish states will swing after the 2020 presidential election. Less than a month away and closer in the polls than ever, the “toss up” race is drawing national attention. Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe served as Virginia’s governor...
VIRGINIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Gubernatorial debate’s second verse is the same as the first

Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli met tonight in Glassboro for the second and final gubernatorial debate, replete with some substantive debate, many dodged questions, and a disruptively raucous audience – in other words, a near-total repeat of the first gubernatorial debate two weeks ago. On Covid, Murphy...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jack Ciattarelli
theridgewoodblog.net

Rowan University Host 2nd Feisty Gubernatorial Debate

COVID-19 vaccines and mask policies, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy a, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, Rowan University. Trenton NJ, In their second, and final, debate before voters decide the New Jersey governor’s race in three weeks, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday night traded barbs over COVID-19 vaccines and mask policies, and school funding. The hour-long event at Rowan University in Glassboro was a feisty affair , with the candidates cutting each other with sharp retorts and the audience frequently butting in with applause, boos, and shouts.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Brenham Banner-Press

Hear VP Harris' message in support for VA gubernatorial candidate

Vice President Kamala Harris shared a video where she urged Democratic voters to back Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who is running against Republican Glenn Youngkin. One of McAuliffe campaign's most pressing concerns in the closing days before the election is apathy and fatigue among Democratic supporters. CNN's Eva McKend reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
localdvm.com

Virginia gubernatorial candidates Youngkin, McAuliffe participate in roundtable discussion Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV hosted roundtable discussions with Virginia gubernatorial candidates Glenn Youngkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) on Thursday, October 7. WAVY News 10’s Anita Blanton and Andy Fox interviewed the candidates separately on a range of topics. Their unedited responses aired from 7-8 p.m. Thursday. The taped roundtable discussions were broadcast at on all Nexstar stations in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
Urban Milwaukee

2018 Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Joins the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (October 14, 2021) – Robert Meyer, who in 2018 may have set the all-time US record for the most votes ever received in any gubernatorial election per campaign dollar raised or spent announced today that he has joined the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Meyer, who ran as an Anti-Public Choice Theory Economic Republican, said “four years ago I forced the then-incumbent into a primary in part because I believed his fiscal policies had reached the point of diminishing returns after two full terms. Borrowing money to repair our roads, the Foxconn subsidies and the turning down of $1 billion+ in federal supports did not reflect fiscally conservativism in my view”. Meyer’s decision to leave the Republican Party now was influenced by events of the past four years, along with the current agenda of WI Republican leadership heading into the pivotal midterm election year. “The traditional Moderate Republican values I’ve identified with for 45 years are represented better in our current political climate by Democrat centrism”, Meyer stated. “I believe we need to hear more from our political leaders about holding a high regard for each other, our shared stewardship responsibilities, the ongoing need to more completely inform ourselves, and the urgent need to improve educational outcomes for our most underserved students.”
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
987thecoast.com

STOCKTON POLL: TESTA LEADS BIG, ASSEMBLY RACES ARE CLOSER

A new poll released Wednesday by Stockton University shows republican Michael Testa with a commanding lead in the race for a New Jersey State Senate seat in our district. However, Testa’s two running mates in the Assembly race are leading their democratic opponents by only four to six percentage points. Ten percent of the voters in the Assembly race are unsure as to whom they will support.
STOCKTON, NJ
rowan.edu

Debating New Jersey's future: Gubernatorial candidates square off at Rowan

Rowan University became the epicenter of discourse on the best ways to move New Jersey forward as the state’s two gubernatorial candidates squared off during a debate on Tuesday, Oct. 12, in Pfleeger Concert Hall. Rowan partnered with NJ PBS, New Jersey’s public television network, and public radio station WNYC...
GLASSBORO, NJ
commonwealthtimes.org

‘Why Am I Not on the Stage?’: Third-party gubernatorial candidate speaks out on exclusion from debates

Third-party candidate Princess Blanding interrupted Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in the final gubernatorial debate on Sept. 28. “I’m on the ballot. Why am I not on the stage?” Blanding stated. “We have these two rich white men sitting up there and you don’t hear anyone reporting that I am the only Black woman in the history of Virginia to make it on the ballot.”
RICHMOND, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia’s top election official responds as gubernatorial candidates debate audits

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC)- The state’s top election official is responding after Virginia’s candidates for governor spent the week sparring over voting machine audits. While Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe have engaged in a series of public attacks on the issue, the two are largely in agreement: the state’s existing process for auditing elections is effective.
VIRGINIA STATE

