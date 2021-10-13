GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATES DUKE IT OUT DURING FINAL DEBATE

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (October 14, 2021) – Robert Meyer, who in 2018 may have set the all-time US record for the most votes ever received in any gubernatorial election per campaign dollar raised or spent announced today that he has joined the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Meyer, who ran as an Anti-Public Choice Theory Economic Republican, said “four years ago I forced the then-incumbent into a primary in part because I believed his fiscal policies had reached the point of diminishing returns after two full terms. Borrowing money to repair our roads, the Foxconn subsidies and the turning down of $1 billion+ in federal supports did not reflect fiscally conservativism in my view”. Meyer’s decision to leave the Republican Party now was influenced by events of the past four years, along with the current agenda of WI Republican leadership heading into the pivotal midterm election year. “The traditional Moderate Republican values I’ve identified with for 45 years are represented better in our current political climate by Democrat centrism”, Meyer stated. “I believe we need to hear more from our political leaders about holding a high regard for each other, our shared stewardship responsibilities, the ongoing need to more completely inform ourselves, and the urgent need to improve educational outcomes for our most underserved students.”

