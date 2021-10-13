CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lower Township, NJ

LOWER TOWNSHIP MUA FLUSHING HYDRANTS THIS WEEK

987thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Hydrants are being flushed this week in Lower Township. The Township’s MUA announced that hydrant flushing is occurring throughout the community between the hours of 7:00am-3:00pm. The anticipated completion date is November 10th.

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lower Township, NJ
Lower Township, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#Hydrants#Mua
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy