Sean Knox, CEO of HiEmployment and Board Member, says he was immediately interested in Hawaii Literacy after being introduced by a friend. Coming from a family of educators, Sean says that education is something important to him. Seeing his three daughters go through the education system made him realize that many don’t have that luxury. “There’s a lot of resources that are not available to the community out there, the kids out there, and I wanted to be part of a group that could make that possible,” he says.

HAWAII STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO