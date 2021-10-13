CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BBC Studios Names Tom Fussell As CEO, Replacing Tim Davie

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7ZsC_0cPmYcLO00

BBC Studios has appointed chief finance officer Tom Fussell as CEO, more than one year after Tim Davie moved to become DG.

Fussell has held the interim post since September 2020, overseeing the producer-distributor’s global strategy.

He will lead on the development of ambitious expansion plans as Davie tasks BBC Studios with boosting commercial returns by 30% over the next five years, while also overseeing diversity and inclusion initiatives and multiple other areas of business.

“In the last year, Tom has proven himself an outstanding leader for BBC Studios, steering the company through its most difficult times with both conviction and compassion, and delivering strong results,” said Davie.

Fussell said: “B BC Studios is a core part of the BBC Group and increasingly supports across all its strategic priorities from unique high priority content and impartiality to online and, of course, commercial income.  With ambition to serve both British and international audiences in new ways, my role is to work with everyone in BBC Studios to strengthen and transform all we do for the future.”

Fussell, who will also be a member of the BBC’s Executive Committee, joined then-BBC Worldwide as chief financial officer in 2016 and took the same role when the distribution outfit merged with the production outfit two years later. He is a former CFO of Shine Group and finance director for Random House in the UK.

He faces a series of challenges as the commercial outfit emerges from Covid-19.

While the public service BBC is funded by the licence fee and was therefore less damaged by the economic impacts of the pandemic, BBC Studios was hit by the downturn in the ad market and production hiatus as EBITDA fell by 17% to £151m ($205m) and returns to the BBC halved to £137m ($187m). More than 50% of BBC Studios’ shows were placed on ice for several months during the first lockdown and additional costs were incurred once they returned to production.

Speculation

Speculation had been rife over the appointment process due to the length of time taken following Davie’s move in September 2020.

Fussell initially told staff he wouldn’t be applying for the role permanently and a number of senior female candidates including All3Media boss Jane Turton, former Endemol Shine Group CEO Sophie Turner Laing and now-Sky Studios chief Cécile Frot-Coutaz were understood to have turned it down in late 2020/early 2021.

Fussell was tipped as a frontrunner from around March 2021 onwards but Deadline reported in May that BBCS had gone back to the market in its search for Davie’s replacement, a move ordered by chair Richard Sharp.

Comments / 0

Related
metroairportnews.com

Tim Strauss to Remain As CEO of Amerijet

Tim Strauss, who previously announced his intention to resign, has agreed to stay with Amerijet as its CEO. Vic Karjian, Amerijet’s Executive Chairman, will continue in that role. Vic was Amerijet’s CEO from 2016 until Tim joined Amerijet in August 2020, and they have overseen a period of robust growth for the Company, including its receipt of ETOPS certification in March 2020 and significant expansion into ACMI and CMI charter operations.
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Studios Sells ‘Pursuit Of Love’ And ‘Time’ To HBO Max LatAm In Premium Content Deal

BBC Studios has sold big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit Of Love and Time to HBO Max in Latin America as part of a plus-100 hour content deal. The deal, revealed at today’s Mipcom, is the first in the region for BBC Studios and the WarnerMedia streamer and includes premium scripted, children’s and factual content, with a number of shows such as Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws premiering for the first time in Latin America. The deal includes BBC1/Amazon’s Emily Mortimer adaptation The Pursuit Of Love, which stars Lily James and Dominic West, Sean Bean/Stephen Graham-starring Time and investigative Irish thriller Smother. Hit CBeebies pre-school series Hey Duggee is also part of the content package, along with Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World. Dina Vangelisti, BBC Studios’ EVP, Content Sales – Americas, said: “Latin America is a growing, vibrant, diverse community and it was crucial to us to find the best-in-class home for our content in the market.”
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Doctor Who’ Channel Leads BBC Studios, Pluto TV Carriage Deal – Global Bulletin

CARRIAGE ViacomCBS‘s free streaming television service Pluto TV has partnered with BBC Studios to add three new channels to the platform across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. A new Doctor Who channel in France will feature the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time, in addition to the series’ Christmas specials, including “Snowmen,” “Last Christmas” and “Day of The Doctor.” The Doctor Who channel on Pluto TV in Spain features the series’ first nine seasons and its Christmas specials, while Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria now offers “Doctor Who” episodes that originally aired...
TV SERIES
drugstorenews.com

Medterra names Reeder CEO

Gregory Reeder will succeed Medterra’s founder, Jay Hartenbach, as CEO of the Irvine, Calif.-based brand, with Hartenbach moving into a new chief innovation officer role. Reeder moves into the role from his position as managing director of Medterra International, which he held since February 2021. He brings to the role extensive CPG experience, including time spent leading Pfizer’s $18 billion global wellness business. Other roles at Pfizer include general manager of Pfizer Canada Consumer Healthcare and country manager of Pfizer Romania. His career started at Procter & Gamble in product development and brand management.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Davie
Deadline

BBC Studios Sells Sir David Attenborough’s ‘Green Planet’ To Multiple Global Networks

Sir David Attenborough’s latest BBC natural history landmark The Green Planet has sold to networks worldwide ahead of next week’s Mipcom. Producer-distributor BBC Studios revealed a raft of pre-sales today to more than a dozen territories, including Channel Nine in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand, Radio-Canada and BBC Earth channels across Africa, Asia, MENA and Canada. Launching on BBC1 later this year and co-produced with PBS and other European networks, The Green Planet will be the first immersive portrayal of an unseen, inter-connected world, full of remarkable new behavior, emotional stories and surprising heroes in the plant world. It utilizes technological advances and new discoveries to travel beyond the power of the human eye. BBCS content sales director Louise McNab said: “The BBCS Natural History Unit sets the standard for natural history TV, regarded as leaders in their field for delivering timeless, inspiring and unmissable global event television.”
TV & VIDEOS
Cartoon Brew

‘Rick And Morty’ Studio Bardel Entertainment Names New CEO, COO

Canada’s Bardel Entertainment has promoted two executives to the C-suite. Tina Chow is the new CEO of the studio, and Richard Grieve has been named COO. Chow has been at Bardel since 2015, and was most recently its evp of development and production. In her 20-plus-year career in the Vancouver...
BUSINESS
Variety

NBCUniversal, BBC Order U.S., U.K. Adaptations of Studio Lambert Format ‘The Traitors’

NBCUniversal and the BBC have ordered U.S. and U.K. versions respectively of Studio Lambert’s hit Dutch psychological adventure format “The Traitors.” Contestants in the game move into a castle and work as a team to complete a series of challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly traitors, who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by eliminating loyal contestants. The Dutch version was created by Marc Pos, developed by All3Media’s IDTV & RTL Creative Unit and produced by IDTV. It launched in March this year on Netherlands commercial...
TV SERIES
Variety

Black Bear Hires Veteran Producer and Manager Keith Redmon (EXCLUSIVE)

Keith Redmon has joined Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear Pictures as a partner. He’s being tasked with heading up Black Bear Global, a newly created division which will focus on building strategic alliances and co-productions between the company and talent, production companies and partners overseas. Redmon, who was at Anonymous Content for two decades, will also help build Black Bear’s management portfolio. He will continue to represent motion picture and television literary clients including: Daniel Barber (“Harry Brown”), Stephen Berra (“The Good Life”), Hagen Bogdanski (“Berlin Station”), Giuseppe Capotondi (“The Burnt Orange Heresy”), John Hillcoat (“The Proposition”), Kyle Killen (“Halo”), Raine Allen...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Studios#Bbc One#Bbc Worldwide#The Bbc Group#British#Executive Committee#Shine Group#Random House#Ebitda
Variety

ABC Names CBS Studios Exec Brianna Bennett New Head of Drama

Brianna Bennett has been named senior vice president of network drama for ABC Entertainment, Variety has learned. Bennett comes to ABC from CBS Studios, where she served as vice president of drama development since 2014. She takes over heading up drama for the broadcaster from Brian Morewitz, whose exit was announced back in July. In her new role, Bennett will report to Simran Sethi, executive vice president of development and content strategy for ABC Entertainment. She will lead the drama series development team and oversee the department’s day-to-day operations, including creatively supervising production of new drama pilots for ABC. “Brianna is an amazing creative...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Russell T Davies return addressed by BBC boss

Doctor Who fans were recently given a huge surprise with the announcement that Russell T Davies would be returning to the series as showrunner. The writer famously helped to relaunch the show back in 2005, and will take over the TARDIS once again after Jodie Whittaker departs as the Doctor next year.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

TVNZ, Nine among networks landing on BBC Studios’ Green Planet

TVNZ in New Zealand, Nine in Australia and Radio-Canada are among the international broadcasters to have pre-bought BBC wildlife series The Green Planet, fronted by Sir David Attenborough. The Green Planet, which will look at plants around the world, is produced by BBC Studios (BBCS) Natural History Unit for the...
TV & VIDEOS
investing.com

CoinQuora Exclusive — Jess Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Uberstate

Jess Davis is the CEO and Co-founder of the Uberstate Inc. He has spent the last two decades in the commercial real estate and finance industries in Canada. In the last four years, he dedicated his time to building Uberstate. He will also participate in the upcoming World Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Variety

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ Sells Wide For Red Arrow International – Global Bulletin

SALES Red Arrow International has sold documentary “Controlling Britney Spears” to a raft of territories. The 75-minute documentary contains new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the pop icon’s daily life under her controversial conservatorship. The documentary has been sold to Sky (U.K.), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), VGTV (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4, MTV and Cmore (Sweden and Finland), Discovery (Italy and Philippines), Originals Factory (French and German-speaking Europe), HOT8 (Israel), yes-DBS (Israel), TV Nova’s streamer Voyo (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Globo for its GloboPlay streaming service (Brazil), and TVN Grupa Discovery...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Variety

Sundance Institute Launches Inaugural Trans Possibilities Intensive

Sundance Institute launched the inaugural Trans Possibilities Intensive and announced the first six artists who will participate in the three-day virtual program supporting transgender storytellers of color. The selected fellows are Ava Davis, StormMiguel Florez, River Gallo, Carol Grant, Mitchell (MiSha) Owens, and Savannah Ward. Davis, an actor, writer, producer and advocate, will work on her film “The Waltz” during the intensive. Florez, an actor, filmmaker and musician, will work on “Welcome to Roswell.” Gallo, an actor, writer, model and activist repped by CAA and Management 360, will develop their short film “Ponyboi” into a feature. Screenwriter Grant will work on...
SOCIETY
Deadline

‘Y: The Last Man’ Canceled By FX

Y: The Last Man has been canceled by FX on Hulu, executive producer Eliza Clark announced via Twitter on Sunday. In a statement, Clark wrote, “We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for Season 2 of Y: The Last Man. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much left to tell… We don’t want it to end.” “FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we’re sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sky Trolls BBC, Rebrands Scottish Soccer Team With ‘Succession’ Publicity Stunts

U.K. pay-TV operator Sky have gone all out in honor of “Succession” season 3 launching on Sunday with a number of publicity stunts across the country. BBC reporter Scott Bryan tweeted that a string quartet had set up outside New Broadcasting House, the Beeb’s headquarters in central London, where they were playing the “Succession” theme tune on repeat on Monday morning. The tune was written by composer Nicholas Britell, who has also worked on “The Big Short” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Bryan added that a large “Succession” billboard plastered with “Sky Exclusive” was positioned about the musicians. Sky are playing the...
SOCCER
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku Acquires ‘Children Ruin Everything’ for U.S. Streaming Release

Roku has acquired Children Ruin Everything, a forthcoming eight-episode series created by Schitt’s Creek co-executive producer Kurt Smeaton, for an exclusive U.S. streaming release. Children Ruin Everything is the first half-hour comedy acquired by Roku after its takeover of the Quibi library earlier this year. As part of an agreement with the production company New Metric Media, which is the exclusive sales agent for the series, Children Ruin Everything will stream exclusively in the U.S. on The Roku Channel as part of the 2022 Roku Originals lineup. Bell Media Distribution holds the international rights for the series, which will air on CTV in Canada. The series stars Meaghan Rath (Being...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Gaumont Expands Relationship With Oscar-Winning ‘Birdman’ Co-Writer Armando Bó And His About Entertainment Banner

EXCLUSIVE: About Entertainment’s Armando Bó has expanded his relationship with Gaumont, and set a follow-up series to the recent International Emmy-nominated El Presidente. Next up is a satire on the creation of the nation of Panama, Panama Canal, and the American tycoons and other foreign impresarios that hatched the plan to annex the territory from Colombia. Gaumont is looking to broaden its international output of series, which already includes Narcos, Lupin and Barbarians. The intent is also to generate global minded features with About Entertainment. Bó started the company after sharing the Best Screenplay Oscar for Birdman with director Alejandro G....
FIFA
Deadline

Deadline

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy