Liverpool arms conference: Two further arrests made

On September 18th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to the Ates Road area in Tioga in reference to several vehicle burglaries. Deputies took the initial report and the cases were assigned to detectives to follow up. From their investigation, detectives learned one of the victims debit cards were used to purchase gift cards at a local business in Pineville. As their investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Detectives reached out to Pineville Detectives who also were working vehicle burglaries in their jurisdiction. As their joint investigation continued, they were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect but were not able to make a positive identification because the suspect was wearing a face mask. The suspect description was a white male with brown hair and approximately 5’8-6’0 tall. Detectives also noted the suspect parked their vehicle well out sight of cameras to obtain a license plate but a solid description was obtained of a light blue or silver minivan.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO