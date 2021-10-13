CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool arms conference: Two further arrests made

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have made two further arrests after protesters climbed on to the roof of an exhibition centre during a conference on military arms technology. About 100 people had gathered outside the Liverpool Arena and Convention Centre in protest against the event. The men, 24 and 27, were held on suspicion...

The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
BBC

Two arrests made after Bristol drink-spiking video

Two men have been arrested after a video was posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber's drink being spiked. Police have said two 18-year-olds from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and are in custody. The footage appears to show a man dropping...
BBC

Murderer severed man's arm after Birmingham dumbbell attack

A murderer has been jailed for "ferociously" attacking a man with a rolling pin and dumbbell before trying to dismember the body in a bath. Hassan Ghafar, 22, suffered dozens of injuries during the attack at a property in Birmingham on 7 February. The accused, David Joel Swaby, 34, said...
Computer Weekly

Two arrests made in European ransomware investigation

The National Police of Ukraine have arrested two men in an apparent major blow to a prolific ransomware gang that extorted over 100 victims in a campaign of cyber attacks that netted as much as $150m (£110m/€129m). The action was assisted by the French Gendarmerie International, the US FBI, Europol’s...
klax-tv.com

Arrest made in multiple burglaries

On September 18th, 2021, Patrol Deputies responded to the Ates Road area in Tioga in reference to several vehicle burglaries. Deputies took the initial report and the cases were assigned to detectives to follow up. From their investigation, detectives learned one of the victims debit cards were used to purchase gift cards at a local business in Pineville. As their investigation progressed, Sheriff’s Detectives reached out to Pineville Detectives who also were working vehicle burglaries in their jurisdiction. As their joint investigation continued, they were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect but were not able to make a positive identification because the suspect was wearing a face mask. The suspect description was a white male with brown hair and approximately 5’8-6’0 tall. Detectives also noted the suspect parked their vehicle well out sight of cameras to obtain a license plate but a solid description was obtained of a light blue or silver minivan.
Telegraph

Fentanyl arrests made in county

EDWARDSVILLE — Drug cases involving large quantities of fentanyl were filed Wednesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on behalf of the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Four people from Arizona and Oklahoma were charged with trafficking or possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of...
BBC

Oxford: Further arrest after man stabbed to death

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Oxford. Emergency services were called to Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 18:00 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been stabbed. The man, who police have said was in his 30s, suffered stab wounds and died at...
The Independent

Norway to review police handling of bow-and-arrow attack

Norwegian authorities are commissioning an independent investigation into the actions of police and security agencies following a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and injured three in the town of Kongsberg this week.Norway s domestic intelligence agency, known by the acronym PST, said Saturday that it decided to seek the review after consulting the country's national and regional police commanders. A 37-year-old Kongsberg resident who police said admitted to Wednesday night's killings is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.“Given the seriousness of the matter, it is very important that learning points and any weaknesses and errors are identified quickly in order to...
BBC

Clydach murders: Sock links David Morris to scene, say police

A forensic review of the Clydach murders has made "significant findings" linking convicted killer David Morris to the crime scene, police have said. Morris, who died in August aged 59, was convicted of killing four members of the same family in the Swansea Valley village in 1999. South Wales Police...
BBC

Nadia Shah: Teen's clinic resuscitation chaotic, says father

The father of a 16-year-old who died said attempts to resuscitate her at a mental health clinic appeared "to be chaotic", an inquest heard. Nadia Shah was found unresponsive while being detained under the Mental Health Act at Potters Bar Clinic, Hertfordshire, in January 2019. Her inquest heard her death...
BBC

River Clyde military police rescue seal hurt by drinks can

A distressed seal which rescuers were trying to find off Northern Ireland more than a week ago has turned up in Scotland. Harbour police at Belfast Lough had been trying to help the animal which had a tin drinks can wedged in its lower jaw. It had been spotted several...
wbiw.com

Man crashes car that leads to apartment search; two drug charge arrests made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man and woman were arrested after warrants were issued for their arrests. Bedford Police officers were requested at 3:42 a.m. on September 29, 2021, to the 2020 block of 29th Street after a report of a Jeep SUV in a yard. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and the airbags had been deployed.
