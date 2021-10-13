CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lava from volcano on Spain's La Palma forces 800 to evacuate

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Hundreds of people in Spain's Canary Islands feared for their homes and property Wednesday as a new river of lava from an erupting volcano threatened another neighborhood on the island of La Palma. Island authorities ordered the evacuation of around 800 people...

