Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is no benefit to giving too much, especially if you're giving it to the wrong people. Give to those who both need and appreciate the offering, and do so in an amount they can handle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider the reasons you think of...

videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 19

Today’s Birthday (10/19/21) Love inspires you this year. Practice strengthens your romantic bonds, creativity and skills. Rearrange financial priorities to adapt to autumn changes, before winter creative projects flower. Collaborate to harvest shared springtime profits, before summer abundance grows personal resources. You’re clear what’s most important. To get the advantage,...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in October, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Cosmically, October is set to deliver an energetic rush, or in the words of astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, a strong sense of "let's go." That's because in this month alone, four planets—Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury—all station direct, shifting the celestial ethos away from the slow-moving retrograde vibe that's characterized much of the past year and toward forward motion. Paired with other planetary transits, these shifts will hold major sway over the best day in October, astrologically, for each of the zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here, & There Are Some Very Lucky Days Ahead

The month ahead is ghoulish — filled with thrills, chills, and ghosts, due to the six planets that are retrograde in the beginning of the month: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. October 6 brings the Libra new moon, which commences the day Pluto stations direct again in Capricorn, after a retrograde that began on April 27. We can expect heightened emotions, due to the intense energy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aries#Taurus#Leo#Libra#Scorpio
MindBodyGreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This week's astrology forecast calls for us to work together and find common ground. Here, the AstroTwins break down what they're seeing in the stars.
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Advice for your Zodiac Sign

Not many people can offer me a decent response when I ask for their Sun sign, which bewilders me as an avid participant in astrology. I am nearly certain I learned that I was Libra around the same time I learned how to spell my name. Nevertheless, I am aware that astrology is still not a widely accepted nor widely practiced study. Despite astrology receiving a bad reputation for inaccuracy and a lack of logical, tangible evidence, I value the entertainment of astrology as a hobby. What I have learned is that, while many people do not understand me when I use the term “Sun sign,” they can usually identify what their sign is based on their birthday and a quick Google search. Astrology runs much deeper than one’s Sun/Star sign, but this is the most widely known astrological placement. In addition to being the most acknowledged placement, the Sun sign also depicts one’s personality, their identity.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 13, 2021: Marie Osmond, trust in your instincts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen, 50; Kate Walsh, 54; Christopher Judge, 57; Marie Osmond, 62. ARIES (March 21-April 19): You aren’t alone. You have more going for you than you realize. Step out of your comfort zone, and you’ll recognize you have control. A partnership will be helpful when it comes to balance and contributions. Romance is on the rise. 4 starsHappy Birthday: Explore the possibilities, be innovative and challenge yourself to think outside the box. Be open to suggestions and ready to make a move when an opportunity comes your way. Don’t sit back, follow others or leave anything to chance. Trust in your instincts, and you will overcome doubt. Face situations head-on, and potential will rise to the surface and take over. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 24, 33, 37, 43.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Willits News

Horoscopes Oct. 6, 2021: Elisabeth Shue, turn your attention to making your dreams come true

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jeremy Sisto, 47; Amy Jo Johnson, 51; Elisabeth Shue, 58; Britt Ekland, 79. Happy Birthday: Evaluate your life, what you’ve done, what you want to do and how best to achieve your goals. Turn your attention to making your dreams come true. Map out a plan, and put one foot in front of the other until you feel the peace that comes with living life your way. Be true to yourself, and everything else will fall into place. Your numbers are 3, 17, 19, 23, 34, 42, 44.
CELEBRITIES
97.5 NOW FM

Fun: Listen to Horoscopes and How to Figure Out Your Life Path Number

On a scale of one to crap-tacular, how has your week been? Does it feel like things have been a little bit off?. Can we blame it on the moon? How about Mercury retrograde?. It might sound nuts and an astrological catchall but there might be some truth to this. First off, yes. We are in Mercury retrograde. Or as the website says, ISMERCURYINRETROGRADE.com. And no lie, I searched it and that's what came up as a website.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 17 to 23, 2021

This is one of those weeks where everything is bubbling up at once. Jupiter and Mercury both end their retrograde on the 18th, allowing us more forward motion and less painful review. Then, the full moon in Aries on the 20th has major “all-nighter” vibes, bringing something to a rushed culmination. Get it done now and ask questions later. Scorpio season kicks off on the 23rd, easing us into next week which allows more time to process. As beloved Scorpio Bob Ross always said, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents…”
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 17

Today’s Birthday (10/17/21) Pursue passion to grow this year. Develop skills, talents and arts with dedicated discipline. Guide shared finances around autumn obstacles, before netting winter prizes with communication and creativity. Spring profits benefit family cash flow, before a summer income boost. Cherish who and what you love. To get...
LIFESTYLE
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscopes: October 18-24

This week as it begins you might want to try out a relaxing technique. Find a warm and cozy place to take in a deep breath, and slowly exhale. All while letting go of that anxiety and baggage. Turn on music that you find relaxing and allow yourself to lay back.
MUSIC

