'Reckless': Parents sue school district for failing to protect kids from Covid

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter her son contracted Covid while attending a school that doesn’t enforce mask mandates, a Wisconsin mother filed a lawsuit against her school district, claiming they failed to protect her son. Oct. 13, 2021.

Vice

Parents Are Suing Schools for Throwing Their Kids in a ‘COVID Snakepit’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Parents are suing school districts that don’t have mask mandates, claiming that their policies are putting kids at risk and even directly contributing to them contracting COVID-19. And in true Wisconsin fashion, two parents in the Badger State are doing so with the help of a brewery and its super PAC.
EDUCATION
State
Wisconsin State
CBS DFW

Some Parents Still Worried To Send Kids To School Despite COVID Vaccines

PHOENIX (CBSDFW/AP) – Eight days into the school year, all five of Amber Cessac’s daughters, ages 4 to 10, had tested positive for COVID-19. Having them all sick at once and worrying about long-term repercussions as other parents at their school, and even her own mother, downplayed the virus, “broke something inside of me,” Cessac said.
RICHARDSON, TX
WESH

Mom sues school district after child contracts COVID-19

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A mother is suing a Wisconsin school district after she said her son contracted COVID-19 from a classmate. Shannon Jensen filed the lawsuit in federal court on Oct. 5 against the Waukesha School District and school board. Jensen is seeking an injunction ordering the district to comply...
WAUKESHA, WI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette Talks COVID Protocols in District, Reaction from Parents and Staff

West Fargo Schools Superintendent Beth Slette talked with our Kyle Cornell about COVID protocols in the district, as well as if they've changed their reporting process when it comes to new cases and how parents and staff have reacted to their mitigation strategies to this point. Superintendent Slette also talks about the enrollment increase in the district, as well as how thankful she is for teachers and staff who have rolled with the punches of the pandemic to this point.
WEST FARGO, ND
wutc.org

A Wisconsin brewery is helping parents sue school districts that don't require masks

Parents whose children have been infected with the coronavirus in Wisconsin have an unlikely ally: a brewery and its super PAC. Filing lawsuits in both of Wisconsin's federal court districts, the parents are suing school districts for rescinding mask requirements and flouting other federal and state health guidance. They're backed by the Minocqua Brewing Company of Minocqua, Wis., which sells what it calls "progressive beer" — and whose owner is using its political action committee to help fund the legal fight.
WISCONSIN STATE
Anchorage Daily News

Parents sue Wisconsin schools after their sons catch COVID

When Shannon Jensen and Gina Kildahl sent their children back to their Wisconsin schools during the last school year, everyone had to wear masks. But when school resumed this fall, that was not the case - even as health experts warned that masks were necessary to keep a new highly contagious coronavirus variant from sweeping through classrooms.
EDUCATION
San Francisco Chronicle

As a doctor, I tried to keep my kid safe from COVID. But California set parents up to fail

Four days into the school year we received an urgent message from our kiddo’s preschool: Please pick up your child immediately, the entire classroom was exposed to COVID-19. My heart sank, and I broke into tears. I’m a doctor and data scientist who has been on the forefront of COVID-19 research since the pandemic’s infancy. After 17 months of sourcing and analyzing COVID-19 data that helped shape national, state and local policy — despite my best effort to keep all kids safe — my own child had been exposed to a life-threatening virus.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

When parents are organizing school COVID-19 rapid tests, it’s a sign of government failure

The third school year to be marred by the COVID-19 pandemic is now underway, and many parents and guardians are again worrying about their children’s safety at school — especially those under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Some Canadian parents have taken extraordinary steps to make their children’s learning environments safer. These measures show governments are failing to prioritize children in their pandemic responses and to fund safe, high-quality and equitable education. Parents organizing rapid testing Parents at Ontario public schools recently tried to organize COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to screen children for the virus. Some Toronto parents...
EDUCATION
CBS Sacramento

Parents Stage Statewide Walkout On Monday Over California’s School COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of parents have pulled their children out of school on Monday to protest California’s looming COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Hundreds of protesters descended on the California State Capitol on Monday morning. Other rallies are also planned across the state. Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice. “The vaccine mandate I don’t think should be forced upon anybody,” said A.J. Fernandez. A UC San Francisco infectious disease expert is trying to assure parents that the vaccine is safe. “The FDA, when they fully approve something, they go through months of data. They really are about safety,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi. “So, I want parents to feel comfortable that when the FDA fully approves this that it’s safe for their children,” she added. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement back in October. Children in grades 7-12 must either be vaccinated or get an exemption. The mandate will go into full effect once the vaccines get full FDA approval for ages 5-1. Many school districts, like Sacramento City Unified, are urging parents to keep their kids in class.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Parents Keep Students Home To Protest Newsom’s State-Wide Vaccine Mandate For All Schoolchildren

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of parents kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest of the state-wide vaccination requirements announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month. Social media posts called for parents who disagree with the vaccine mandate for students to keep them home from school Monday in a state-wide protest. There does not appear to be a formal group behind the protest. “We have to stand up for our children, we have to stand up for our rights,” parent Armine Adamyan said. She was among a large contingent of parents protesting at an LAUSD district office,...
PROTESTS

