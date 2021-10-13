L-L League QB Club honors top performers from Week 7 games

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Quarterback Club has honored its top performers from the Week 7 games. Here is who they tabbed …. BACK OF THE WEEK: Aadyn Richards, RB-LB, Cedar Crest — What a simply staggering dual-threat performance for Richards, who helped the Falcons knock off Hempfield 20-13, bumping the Black Knights out of a first-place tie in the section race. On offense, Richards rushed for 121 yards on 19 carries with a 10-yard TD run. On defense, he piled up 19 tackles, including seven sticks for losses, plus a pair of sacks and a forced fumble, and Richards picked off a pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown in Cedar Crest’s clutch win.