William Shatner launches into space aboard Blue Origin rocket
VAN HORN, Texas - Actor William Shatner, known to many "Star Trek" fans as Captain James T. Kirk, rocketed into space on Wednesday aboard a Blue Origin flight. The suborbital spaceflight, courtesy of Blue Origin founder and "Star Trek" fan Jeff Bezos, lifted off just before 10:50 a.m. ET from West Texas. Shatner, 90, officially became the oldest person in space and was joined by three others — two of them paying customers — for the quick flight.www.fox5dc.com
Comments / 0