The topsy-turvy world of day-to-day stock investing continues in the pre-market of a new week. All three major indexes are trading in the red — the Dow -70 points, the S&P 500 -10 and the Nasdaq -60 points — following a big upswell of support Friday, which saw gains of nearly 1% to almost 1.5%, depending on the index. Nevertheless, a 2% drop across the board is what we saw in last week’s trading overall.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO