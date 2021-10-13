CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Football Notebook: No. 9 West Springfield’s defense thrives despite injuries, No. 6 Pittsfield dominant on both sides of the ball & more

By Gage Nutter, masslive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Springfield’s season couldn’t have started any worse. The Terriers were defeated, 30-8, at home against Minnechaug in its season opener and lost key players like Super 7 linebacker Jonny Rosado and quarterback Joe Tangredi to injuries. Rosado, who is basically the heartbeat of the team’s defense, tweaked his knee...

