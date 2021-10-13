CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

VFW canteen, Wing Champs to team up to provide beer garden for IBCA Showdown Nov. 12-13

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo private businesses with liquor licenses will operate a beer garden at the International Barbecue Cookers Association Showdown to be held Nov. 12-13, Raymondville city commissioners learned Tuesday. Juan Salazar, who has a state liquor license to operate the “canteen” at the VFW hall, and the owners of Wing Champs, who also have a liquor license, will team up to […]

