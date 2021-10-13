CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski to resign from government post – PAP

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) – The leader of Poland’s ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) will resign from his government post at the beginning of 2022, state-run news agency PAP reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alan Charlish)

