Franklin County, AR

Franklin County 4-H clubs reorganizing, seeks new members

Southwest Times Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office, 300 Airport Road, Ozark, is reorganizing the county's 4-H clubs and seeking new members. The purpose of 4-H is to give youth ages 5-19 the opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Members learn life skills, enhance leadership skills and increase self-esteem, while serving in a number of community service projects. They have the opportunity to compete in a number of competitive activities, attend camps and earn scholarships for education.

