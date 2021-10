It is October and Halloween is just around the corner, so I am sure many of you have started thinking about what you or your kids will be for Halloween. So people go all out and have extravagant costumes and some people hardly do anything at all. This year Halloween falls on a Sunday, so I am sure there will be plenty of Halloween parties to attend. I myself don't really put much effort into Halloween. We used to have to do stuff here at work, so I would have to get a costume but if it wasn't for that I wouldn't dress up. I am that old cranky that closes my door and turns the porch light off.

