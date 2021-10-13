CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India’s Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) -Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India’s second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Umicore lowers 2021 profit forecast on chip shortage woes

(Reuters) – Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore revised downwards on Monday its adjusted core operating profit outlook, hurt by a stronger-than-expected impact of the global semiconductor shortage and a decline in platinum group metal (PGM) prices. The company now anticipates its full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Stellantis, LGES to form battery production JV for U.S. market

(Reuters) -Automaker Stellantis NV and battery maker LG Energy Solution entered an agreement to form a joint venture to produce battery cells and modules for North America, the companies said on Monday. The batteries produced at the new facility will be supplied to Stellantis’ electric vehicle plants in the United...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Outlook#Bengaluru#Reuters#Infosys Ltd#Refinitiv Ibes#Indian#Nallur Sethuraman
whtc.com

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years, the social media giant said on Monday, to help build the so-called metaverse – a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces. This would be a significant step...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toyota to invest $3.4 billion for EV battery production in the U.S., will create 1,750 jobs

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Monday a big get on the electric vehicle market in the U.S., saying it will make a $3.4 billion investment in EV batteries through 2030. The investment is for developing and localizing EV battery production, and is part of the Japan-based automaker's pledge to invest $13.5 billion in battery development and production globally. As part of the investment, Toyota North America said it will create 1,750 jobs as it establishes a new company and build an automotive batter plant, with an aim to start battery production in 2025. The project includes an investment of $1.29 billion until 2031. Toyota's U.S.-listed shares, which were still inactive in premarket trading, has gained 14.0% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 19.0%.
BUSINESS
whtc.com

China hopes to work closer with U.S. firms in NEVs, biopharma -industry minister

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China hopes U.S. firms will strengthen their cooperation with Chinese companies in the areas of new energy vehicles, biopharma and next-generation information and communication technology, the country’s industry minister said on Monday. Xiao Yaqing, China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology, made the comments at a video...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

India, Israel to start talks on free trade agreement next month

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and Israel agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement from November, with the aim of signing a deal by mid 2022, both countries said on Monday. Ties between the two countries have grown closer in the seven years since Indian Prime Minister Narendra...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
whtc.com

Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

MUMBAI (Reuters) – A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India’s ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. “There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society,” said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Digital ad demand helps Publicis hike 2021 growth outlook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - French advertising group Publicis (PUBP.PA) raised its outlook for 2021 on Thursday as a global shift towards digital media and e-commence helped its third-quarter organic growth exceed market expectations. Demand for digital advertising helped Publicis, which has sought to attract new customers by promising targeted campaigns...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Infosys Clocks 21% Top-Line Growth In Q2, Lifts FY22 Revenue Outlook

Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 20.7% year-on-year to $3.998 billion, beating the consensus of $3.91 billion. Digital revenue grew 43% Y/Y to $2.2 billion, while Core revenue stood at $1.76 billion. The operating margin was resilient at 23.6%. EPS of $0.17 was at par with...
STOCKS
IBTimes

India's Infosys Reports Strong Quarter, Hikes Revenue Forecast

Indian software giant Infosys said Wednesday it expects to grow faster than previously projected after reporting quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company reported revenues of 296 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) in the three months ending September 30, an increase of 20.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 5.2% y/y in September

Oct 13 (Reuters) - India’s fuel demand rose 5.2% in September compared with the same month last year to 15.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Wednesday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6% higher from a year earlier...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Launching Ompanzo, India's answer to the digital divide between vendors and consumers

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's aim to be a USD 5 trillion economy hinges largely on its unorganized retail sector that is still to come up to speed with the booming e-commerce and modern retail in the country. Enter, Ompanzo, India's newest online business centre dedicated to retail businesses in the unorganized sectors helping them bridge the digital divide and expand their businesses.
RETAIL
pulse2.com

Digital Financial Services Company Platform Buckle Raises $60 Million In Series B

Buckle — an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company — has disclosed it raised $60 million through a Series B funding. These are the details. Buckle — an inclusive tech-enabled financial services company — has disclosed it raised $60 million through a Series B funding round led by Volery Capital Partners with participation from Eldridge, Assurant Ventures, and HSCM Bermuda, and other insiders. As part of this deal, Volery Capital Partners will join Buckle’s Board of Directors.
MARKETS
Reuters

India's TCS tops profit estimates on pandemic-led digitisation demand

BENGALURU, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) topped quarterly profit estimates on Friday, boosted by growth in its key banking and financial services segment and a strong demand for digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's largest information technology exporter is the first among peers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

Almond Oil Market Size, Growth Demand, Price Trends, Sales Revenue, Outlook and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Almond Oil Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Almond oil refers to a colorless or pale-yellow oil derived from the seeds of the Prunus dulcis tree. It acts as a source of numerous essential nutrients, including fats, fiber, phytochemicals, vitamins, minerals, etc. Almond oil aids in enhancing immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, etc. It also displays several properties, such as antibacterial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, emollient, sclerosant, etc., that help in improving the complexion and nourishing dry skin. As a result, it is used in the manufacturing of personal care products worldwide.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy