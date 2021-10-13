CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist wants Hong Kong sculpture back as deadline passes

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — A Danish artist is seeking to get back his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown as a deadline passed for its removal Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Chinese Big Tech Bounces Back From Record Lows in Hong Kong

Its been Chinese Big Tech that has been the biggest mover here in Hong Kong this week. I'm writing this with a Typhoon 3 signal and red-rainstorm raining in effect - it is pouring like a monsoon - but there is a tiny sliver of blue sky for Hong Kong and Chinese stocks after a terrible eight months.
STOCKS
TheDailyBeast

Hong Kong University Will Tear Down Harrowing Tiananmen Massacre Sculpture

For 24 years, a disturbing sculpture depicting a twisted mass of bodies has stood on campus at the University of Hong Kong to remind students of the Tiananmen Square massacre perpetrated by Chinese troops in 1989. Now, as China’s grip on the city tightens, the statue’s coming down. On Thursday, the organizers of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil reportedly received a letter from the university demanding the removal of the statue—known as the Pillar of Shame—by next week. If it’s not taken down, the university said it will be “deemed abandoned” and dealt with. The Danish artist who created the sculpture, Jens Galschiøt, said he was “shocked” by the news and threatened to sue, saying: “It’s really not fair to remove it in a week while it’s been there for 24 years... I can take them to court if they destroy it.” The Tiananmen massacre saw Chinese troops bring a brutal end to months of student-led demonstrations by slaying hundreds, or possibly thousands, of people.
COLLEGES
Shropshire Star

Trading in Evergrande shares suspended in Hong Kong

Hopson Development Holdings is reported to be planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group. Shares in troubled property developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong as investors await the next steps in the saga of its debt crisis.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Danish#Crackdown#Tiananmen Square#Ap
Law.com

Pinsent Masons Mourns Death of Hong Kong Head

Pinsent Masons has paid tribute to its head of Hong Kong and long-serving partner, Vincent Connor, who has passed away after a period of illness. Connor, who had been a partner at Pinsents for over two decades, died on October 5. He previously led the firm’s Scottish offices and moved to Hong Kong in 2007 to lead the firm’s sector practices and the Asia Pacific practices more broadly.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Hong Kong Released an Official Whitepaper of Its CBDC

The HKMA unveiled a technical whitepaper on its future retail CBDC, aiming to explore the specifics of a the e-HKD. Following a collaboration with the BIS Innovation Hub, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a technical Whitepaper on retail CBDC, called “e-HKD: A technical perspective.” The financial institution expects to come up with an initial view of the project by the middle of 2022.
RETAIL
Fox5 KVVU

Hong Kong University to remove 'Pillar of Shame' Tiananmen Square sculpture

(CNN) -- The University of Hong Kong will remove the famous "Pillar of Shame" sculpture memorializing victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre from its campus, a letter written by its legal team said Friday. The letter came from Mayer Brown LLP -- a London-based international law firm acting on...
COLLEGES
matadornetwork.com

Videos from Hong Kong’s first rabbit cafe will make you want to book a flight ASAP

If you were someone who used the internet in the 2010s, then there’s a good chance you’ve at least heard of a cat cafe. Maybe you didn’t go to one because you’re more of a dog person, or maybe you wanted to sip your coffee with warm furry animals but you’re allergic. In the latter case, Hong Kong has the place for you: Rabbitland Cafe.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
China
tripsavvy.com

The Top 9 Buffets in Hong Kong

The buffets in Hong Kong are impressive, and although pricier than their Vegas counterparts, many include lobster and fresh seafood brought in by the boats you see in the harbor. Buffets are big business in Hong Kong, and most upscale hotels offer one. The open kitchens allow skilled chefs to entertain guests as they prepare high-quality food. In many ways, buffet-style dining is an extension of the city's Dim Sum tradition.
LIFESTYLE
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong exploring CBDC as part of fintech strategy

On Monday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) released an official white paper exploring the potential of a retail-focused central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital Hong Kong dollar (e-HKD). According to the document, the HKMA will seek to understand the “potential architectures and design options” from a technical and...
MARKETS
Time Out Global

The best costume shops in Hong Kong

You don't have to just put on some cat ears and call it a night, check out these places for some costume inspiration!. Hong Kong loves a good dress up. From themed parties to elaborate street crawls and fun Halloween activities with the craziest of costume competitions, there is always an opportunity to do fancy dress. Plus, the city is well-equipped with plenty of stores, street markets, and online shops to help turn your costume and cosplay fantasies into reality. Whether you want to go all out and rent a costume, or maybe you’re more of a DIY-er, here are the best shops to hit to get what you need.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times Daily

Asian shares slide as Chinese growth data disappoints

Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy