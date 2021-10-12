College hockey community rising to occasion to save teams, but should such a responsibility fall on fans?

Starting off the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), the DePauw field hockey team took on the Ohio Wesleyan Bishops at home, Tuesday, October 5. The Tigers (2-7) fell in a hard-fought match to the Battling Bishops (5-2) with a final score of 0-3. Head coach of the Tigers, Lauren Thomas, said of the loss, “I try to keep the team focused and motivated after tough team losses like we had yesterday by reminding them with results like yesterday, we have room for improvement, but despite the score, there were things we were able to do really well.”

