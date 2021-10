Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Cam Wiley has entered the transfer portal. The news should come as no surprise if you have been following Minnesota this season. Wiley was expected to help carry the load at running back, especially after Mohamed Ibrahim was lost to a season-ending injury, but was ineffective in the Gophers’ first two games before being passed on the depth chart by freshmen Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas. He exits the program with 46 career carries for 215 rushing yards and one touchdown.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO