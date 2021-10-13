What Happened To Kameo?

The games industry is experiencing an interesting shift at this point in time, with a litany of new studios being formed by veterans of the industry. This is due in large parts because of an abundance of venture capital money being pumped into the creation of new ventures in the games industry. What happens is that some of these firms essentially poach high-ranking veterans of the industry in order to form a new studio which leads to departures that prove detrimental to other franchises, but the silver lining to it is that fans get to experience more games and new studios can actually develop the game they want to make, instead of pumping more entries into the same franchise.

