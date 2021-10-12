MetroWest Chamber Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Thursday Presentation

President & CEO of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce. FRAMINGHAM – Our chamber is at the early stages of our collaboration with underrepresented populations and businesses. Hispanics are an important part of our community and have many thriving businesses throughout MetroWest. We are all aware of the changing demographic occurring throughout our communities and workplaces. Some estimates show that 40% of our workforce will be non-white in the near future. We must come together as a business community to make our work places inclusive of all populations. Diversity is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do for overall organizational success.