Framingham, MA

MetroWest Chamber Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Thursday Presentation

By editor
 7 days ago
President & CEO of the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce. FRAMINGHAM – Our chamber is at the early stages of our collaboration with underrepresented populations and businesses. Hispanics are an important part of our community and have many thriving businesses throughout MetroWest. We are all aware of the changing demographic occurring throughout our communities and workplaces. Some estimates show that 40% of our workforce will be non-white in the near future. We must come together as a business community to make our work places inclusive of all populations. Diversity is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do for overall organizational success.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FraminghamSOURCE

BayPath Elder Services Awards Grant to Framingham State To Expand Adventures in Learning Program For Portuguese & Spanish Learners

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University (FSU) has received a $13,599 grant from BayPath Elder Services, Inc., to support the staffing of an outreach coordinator and two multilingual outreach assistants for the free Adventures in Lifelong Learning (ALL) Program. The goal is to continue expanding the popular program to isolated seniors...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Administration’s Pandemic Response Was ‘Outstanding’; Mayor Spicer Enhances Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – As I’ve closely followed our new City government, I’ve seen greatly needed changes happening in Framingham. First of all, our Mayor is supporting our police department’s use of important tools for monitoring policing reform, which include helping them retrain toward de-escalation and toward the duty to intervene. She has also separated the Framingham Police Department from restrictions of civil service, thus allowing more diversity in recruiting.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
