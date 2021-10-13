CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Creator Apologises To AMD For Last Minute Awkward Switch To Intel On Original Xbox

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article20 years is a long time, right? Surely any bad blood in those years has been squandered. Well, original Xbox creator Seamus Blackley is still feeling pretty guilty towards AMD, after a last-minute change at the console's reveal saw their work swapped for Intel hardware. Blackley took to Twitter to...

www.purexbox.com

Eurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly talks Nintendo Switch 4K denials, Nvidia DLAA, Xbox Dolby Vision and the new 4K dash

So what exactly is the beef between Nintendo of Japan and Bloomberg? Last week, the trusted news outlet released a report stating that 11 development studios - including Zynga - had released development kits for a 4K Switch console, bringing about an outright denial from Nintendo - so what's really going on? That's the lead story in this week's DF Direct Weekly, where myself, John Linneman and Alex Battaglia discuss the news. It's a difficult story to assess because it does seem that prior Bloomberg articles seem to have grouped together the Switch OLED (a product confirmed to be in development since at least April 2020, according to the Atmosphere system software reverse engineering team) and the next-gen Nintendo machine. But at the same time, it's not just Bloomberg that's heard that development kits for a new console hybrid have made their way to game makers - we've heard about it too.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is there a Jett: The Far Shore Nintendo Switch and Xbox release date?

Superbrothers’ Jett: The Far Shore is receiving a divisive response on PS5, PS4, and PC. For many players, this is a kind of call to arms to see which side of the argument they fall on. So, is there a there Jett: The Far Shore port coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED model? What about Jett Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions? Here’s the latest on supported platforms for the unique new adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Players Surprised With Stealth-Release of Popular Horror Game

A new stealth release has provided Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One players with an unexpected horror game, and a beloved one at that. More specifically, and as of yesterday, console users can buy, download, and play Murder House from Puppet Combo, which debuted on PC back in October 2020. And to accompany this stealth release, Puppet Combo also released a brand new trailer for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PS5 and Xbox supplier AMD expects chip shortage to ease in second half of 2022

AMD, which makes the CPUs and GPUs inside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, expects chip supply issues to ease gradually in the second half of 2022. Speaking at the Code Conference in California on Monday (via CNBC), AMD CEO Lisa Su said chip supplies for the first half of next year will be “likely tight.”
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

New Xbox Series X controller is a must-have for original Xbox fans

Microsoft has announced that a brand-new Xbox Series X controller and wired Xbox stereo headset will be released on November 15 to mark the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox console. Both the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset – to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Rhythm Action Roguelike BPM: Bullets Per Minute Available Now

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a rhythm-action FPS roguelike where you must shoot, jump, dodge and reload to the beat of an epic rock soundtrack that’ll have you headbanging to the beat! Described as “Metal as Hell” by NME, the pulsating synths and crushing guitars escort you as you battle through your adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Diablo II Resurrected PS4 vs. Xbox One vs. Switch Comparison: Is It Playable On Switch?

Diablo II Resurrected is not just releasing on the PS5 and Xbox Series but also for the last-generation consoles. Can you play the Nintendo Switch version?. According to a new comparison video, it appears that Diablo II Resurrected uses the same dynamic resolution on the legacy consoles. In the case of the PS4 and PS4 Pro, it runs the game at 1080p resolution. This is locked to 1080p on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, while it is a dynamic 1080p resolution on the PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Red Goes Faster Coming to PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC

110 Industries has announced a sci-fi racer that offers a complementary contrast between racing and an intriguing story. The game is called Red Goes Faster and it's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is going to be released at some point in 2024.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Best Xbox accessories for 2021

One of the best parts about buying a new console is outfitting it with all the accessories and services you desire. We're rounding up all the best Xbox accessories right here, with all the latest tech compared so that you can have the highest quality experience on offer. However, grabbing a console can be expensive enough as it is, so spending even more on Xbox accessories isn't exactly ideal. That's why we've rounded up the lowest prices and best offers, saving you money as well as time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Microsoft Reveals Adidas Sneakers Themed After the Original Xbox

Microsoft has revealed that it will be partnering with Adidas to bring the world its first-ever set of console-inspired sneakers. In an article on its website, Microsoft announced that the collaboration will feature an all-new Xbox-inspired sneaker, called the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, in honor of the original console's 20th anniversary.
BUSINESS
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 46 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Microsoft Considering Offering Xbox Owners 'Right To Repair' Their Own Systems

Microsoft will investigate the possibility of allowing consumers - including Xbox owners - to repair their own hardware. Grist reports the American tech giant has reached an agreement with the non-profit investor group 'As You Sow' - who asked the Xbox manufacturer to study the "environmental and social benefits" of repairing devices.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X stock drought lasting ‘until second half of 2022’

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. If you’re hoping that the Xbox Series X will be more readily available in the coming months, we’ve got some bad news for you. AMD CEO Lisa Su has predicted when the global chip shortage that has affected both PS5 and Xbox Series X stock levels will be over. And unfortunately, this scarcity of critical components is expected to continue into next year.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

OG Xbox Creator: People Who Stood In Xbox's Way Are Now Lauding It

In case you'd forgotten, Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary this November (yes, it's really been that long), and "the father of the Xbox" has taken to Twitter to share an "amusing and a little bit sad" thought about certain naysayers. It's been well documented that the Xbox team had...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Release Date COUNTDOWN: Launch and Start Time in U.S., U.K., and Australia for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch

Guardians of The Galaxy is the next game to be released from the Marvel universe, following on from Marvel's Avengers, and Spiderman: Miles Morales. With the release date edging ever closer, we've rounded up everything you need to know. Here's our countdown to the release of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
VIDEO GAMES

