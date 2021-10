MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin redshirt freshman wide receiver and starting kickoff returner Devin Chandler has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell 247sports. Chandler has played in all six games for the Badgers this season. While he has not recorded a catch in 2021, Chandler has returned four kickoffs for 85 yards. As a true freshman in 2021, Chandler made his way into the rotation after injuries to seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. He tallied two receptions for 28 yards and one carry for 18 yards. He also averaged an impressive 26.0 yards per kickoff return last season as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO