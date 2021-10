A soldier who was killed when a tank overturned during a military training exercise this week has been named by the Army.Jethro Watson-Pickering, a 23-year-old private, who was in the 1st Yorks Regiment, died after an armoured vehicle that he was in flipped and hit a tree near Enford, Wiltshire, on Friday.Mr Watson-Pickering was part of a crew that was operating the vehicle at the Salisbury Plain Training Area when the incident occurred.He was pronounced dead at the scene after it took several hours for emergency services to free those trapped inside due to the presence of live ammunition on...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO