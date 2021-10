The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Out Game Room on Memorial Avenue this weekend. On October 3, 2021, at 12:39 a.m., officers responded to 2504 Memorial Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. Police say a man armed with a handgun entered the business and obtained an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot in the direction of Wendy's. The suspect was described as a black man with a firearm on his left side who was wearing a light gray hoodie and a ski mask at the time of the robbery.

