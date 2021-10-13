CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PARK7 promotes repair in early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head by enhancing resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells via regulation of the Nrf2 signaling pathway

By Fei Zhang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovel therapies for the treatment of early steroid-induced osteonecrosis of the femoral head (SONFH) are urgently needed in orthopedics. Transplantation of bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) provides new strategies for treating this condition at the early stage. However, stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs transplanted into the femoral head necrotic area limits the efficacy of BMSC transplantation. Inhibiting BMSC apoptosis is key to improving the efficacy of this procedure. In our previous studies, we confirmed that Parkinson disease protein 7 (PARK7) is active in antioxidant defense and can clear reactive oxygen species (ROS), protect the mitochondria, and impart resistance to stress-induced apoptosis in BMSCs. In this study, we investigated the mechanism driving this PARK7-mediated resistance to apoptosis in BMSCs. Our results indicate that PARK7 promoted the disintegration of nuclear factor (erythroid-derived 2)"“like 2 (Nrf2)/Kelch-like echinacoside"“associated protein 1 (Keap1) complex. The free Nrf2 then entered the nucleus and activated the genetic expression of manganese superoxide dismutase (MnSOD), catalase (CAT), glutathione peroxidase (GPx), and other antioxidant enzymes that clear excessive ROS, thereby protecting BMSCs from stress-induced apoptosis. To further explore whether PARK7-mediated resistance to stress-induced apoptosis could improve the efficacy of BMSC transplantation in early-stage SONFH, we transplanted BMSCs-overexpressing PARK7 into rats with early-stage SONFH. We then evaluated the survival of transplanted BMSCs and bone regeneration in the femoral head necrotic area of these rats. The results indicated that PARK7 promoted the survival of BMSCs in the osteonecrotic area and improved the transplantation efficacy of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH. This study provides new ideas and methods for resisting the stress-induced apoptosis of BMSCs and improving the transplantation effect of BMSCs on early-stage SONFH.

Nature.com

MYH9 is crucial for stem cell-like properties in non-small cell lung cancer by activating mTOR signaling

The fatality rate of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been high due to the existence of cancer stem cells (CSCs). Non-muscle myosin heavy chain 9 (MYH9) can promote the progression of various tumors, but its effect on the stem cell-like characteristics of lung cancer cells (LCCs) has not been clarified. Our research found that the stemness characteristics of LCCs were significantly enhanced by the overexpression of MYH9, and the knockout of MYH9 had the opposite effects. The in vivo with inhibitor blebbistatin further confirmed the effect of MYH9 on the stem cell-like behavior of LCCs. Furthermore, western blotting showed that the expression level of CSCs markers (CD44, SOX2, Nanog, CD133, and OCT4) was also regulated by MYH9. Mechanistic studies have shown that MYH9 regulates stem cell-like features of LCCs by regulating the mTOR signaling pathway, which was supported by sphere formation experiments after LCCs were treated with inhibitors Rapamycin and CHIR-99021. Importantly, high expression of MYH9 in lung cancer is positively correlated with poor clinical prognosis and is an independent risk factor for patients with NSCLC.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Bone Regeneration Boosted by Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Researchers have identified a subpopulation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that boost the healing of bone fractures and show an ability to differentiate into various cell types. Their findings are published in the journal Bone Reports in a paper titled, “Bone marrow CD73+ mesenchymal stem cells display increased stemness in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes aggravate pirarubicin-induced cardiotoxicity by inhibiting the expression of P-glycoprotein and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 in the mouse liver

Chinese herbal medicine is widely used because it has a good safety profile and few side effects. However, the risk of adverse drug reactions caused by herb-drug interactions (HDIs) is often overlooked. Therefore, the task of identifying possible HDIs and elucidating their mechanisms is of great significance for the prevention and treatment of HDI-related adverse reactions. Since extract from Dioscorea bulbifera L. rhizomes (DB) can cause various degrees of liver damage, it is speculated that HDIs may occur between DB extract and chemicals metabolized or excreted by the liver. Our study revealed that the cardiotoxicity of pirarubicin (THP) was increased by co-administration of DB, and the expression of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and multidrug resistance-associated protein 2 (Mrp2) in the liver was inhibited by DB extract, which led to the accumulation of THP in heart tissue. In conclusion, there are risks of the co-administration of DB extract and THP. The mechanism of HDIs can be better revealed by targeting the efflux transporters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

miR-27b antagonizes BMP signaling in early differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells

Human induced pluripotent stem (hiPS) cells are feasible materials for studying the biological mechanisms underlying human embryogenesis. In early embryogenesis, definitive endoderm and mesoderm are differentiated from their common precursor, mesendoderm. Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling is responsible for regulating mesendoderm and mesoderm formation. Micro RNAs (miRNAs), short non-coding RNAs, broadly regulate biological processes via post-transcriptional repression. The expression of miR-27b, which is enriched in somatic cells, has been reported to increase through definitive endoderm and hepatic differentiation, but little is known about how miR-27b acts during early differentiation. Here, we used miR-27b-inducible hiPS cells to investigate the roles of miR-27b in the undifferentiated and early-differentiated stages. In undifferentiated hiPS cells, miR-27b suppressed the expression of pluripotency markers [alkaline phosphatase (AP) and nanog homeobox (NANOG)] and cell proliferation. Once differentiation began, miR-27b expression repressed phosphorylated SMAD1/5, the mediators of the BMP signaling, throughout definitive endoderm differentiation. Consistent with the above findings, miR-27b overexpression downregulated BMP-induced mesendodermal marker genes [Brachyury, mix paired-like homeobox 1 (MIXL1) and eomesodermin (EOMES)], suggesting that miR-27b had an inhibitory effect on early differentiation. Collectively, our findings revealed a novel antagonistic role of miR-27b in the BMP signaling pathway in the early differentiation of hiPS cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

AMPK agonist alleviate renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis via activating mitophagy in high fat and streptozotocin induced diabetic mice

Renal tubulointerstitial fibrosis was a crucial pathological feature of diabetic nephropathy (DN), and renal tubular injury might associate with abnormal mitophagy. In this study, we investigated the effects and molecular mechanisms of AMPK agonist metformin on mitophagy and cellular injury in renal tubular cell under diabetic condition. The high fat diet (HFD) and streptozotocin (STZ)-induced type 2 diabetic mice model and HK-2 cells were used in this study. Metformin was administered in the drinking water (200"‰mg/kg/d) for 24 weeks. Renal tubulointerstitial lesions, oxidative stress and some indicators of mitophagy (e.g., LC3II, Pink1, and Parkin) were examined both in renal tissue and HK-2 cells. Additionally, compound C (an AMPK inhibitor) and Pink1 siRNA were applied to explore the molecular regulation mechanism of metformin on mitophagy. We found that the expression of p-AMPK, Pink1, Parkin, LC3II, and Atg5 in renal tissue of diabetic mice was decreased obviously. Metformin reduced the levels of serum creatinine, urine protein, and attenuated renal oxidative injury and fibrosis in HFD/STZ induced diabetic mice. In addition, Metformin reversed mitophagy dysfunction and the over-expression of NLRP3. In vitro pretreatment of HK-2 cells with AMPK inhibitor compound C or Pink1 siRNA negated the beneficial effects of metformin. Furthermore, we noted that metformin activated p-AMPK and promoted the translocation of Pink1 from the cytoplasm to mitochondria, then promoted the occurrence of mitophagy in HK-2 cells under HG/HFA ambience. Our results suggested for the first time that AMPK agonist metformin ameliorated renal oxidative stress and tubulointerstitial fibrosis in HFD/STZ-induced diabetic mice via activating mitophagy through a p-AMPK-Pink1-Parkin pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An inducible p21-Cre mouse model to monitor and manipulate p21-highly-expressing senescent cells in vivo

The role of senescent cells has been implicated in various tissue dysfunctions associated with aging, obesity and other pathological conditions. Currently, most transgenic mouse models target only p16Ink4a-highly expressing (p16high) cells. In the present technical report, we generated a p21-Cre mouse model, containing a p21 promoter-driving inducible Cre, enabling us to examine p21Cip1-highly expressing (p21high) cells, a previously unexplored cell population exhibiting several characteristics typical of senescent cells. By crossing p21-Cre mice with different floxed mice, we managed to monitor, sort, image, eliminate or modulate p21high cells in vivo. We showed that p21high cells can be induced by various conditions, and percentages of p21high cells varied from 1.5% to 10% across different tissues in 23-month-old mice. Intermittent clearance of p21high cells improved physical function in 23-month-old mice. Our report demonstrates that the p21-Cre mouse model is a valuable and powerful tool for studying p21high cells to further understand the biology of senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: AR-induced long non-coding RNA LINC01503 facilitates proliferation and metastasis via the SFPQ-FOSL1 axis in nasopharyngeal carcinoma

Correction to: Oncogene (2020) 39:5616"“5632, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-020-01388-8, published online 13 July 2020. Following the publication of the above article, the authors noted two errors in Fig. 2 and Supplementary Fig. 2, in which the images of HK1 shCtrl group in Fig. 2g and 5-8F 1503 OE group at 0"‰h in Supplemental Fig. 2 were misused and have been replaced. The authors confirm that the mistakes do not affect the results and conclusions of the study and apologize for any inconvenience caused by this mistake. The corrected figures were provided below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p53-dependent induction of P2X7 on hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells regulates hematopoietic response to genotoxic stress

Stem and progenitor cells are the main mediators of tissue renewal and repair, both under homeostatic conditions and in response to physiological stress and injury. Hematopoietic system is responsible for the regeneration of blood and immune cells and is maintained by bone marrow-resident hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Hematopoietic system is particularly susceptible to injury in response to genotoxic stress, resulting in the risk of bone marrow failure and secondary malignancies in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Here we analyze the in vivo transcriptional response of HSPCs to genotoxic stress in a mouse whole-body irradiation model and, together with p53 ChIP-Seq and studies in p53-knockout (p53KO) mice, characterize the p53-dependent and p53-independent branches of this transcriptional response. Our work demonstrates the p53-independent induction of inflammatory transcriptional signatures in HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress and identifies multiple novel p53-target genes induced in HSPCs in response to whole-body irradiation. In particular, we establish the direct p53-mediated induction of P2X7 expression on HSCs and HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress. We further demonstrate the role of P2X7 in hematopoietic response to acute genotoxic stress, with P2X7 deficiency significantly extending mouse survival in irradiation-induced hematopoietic failure. We also demonstrate the role of P2X7 in the context of long-term HSC regenerative fitness following sublethal irradiation. Overall our studies provide important insights into the mechanisms of HSC response to genotoxic stress and further suggest P2X7 as a target for pharmacological modulation of HSC fitness and hematopoietic response to genotoxic injury.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TRPC1 promotes the genesis and progression of colorectal cancer via activating CaM-mediated PI3K/AKT signaling axis

Transient receptor potential canonical (TRPC) channels are the most prominent nonselective cation channels involved in various diseases. However, the function, clinical significance, and molecular mechanism of TRPCs in colorectal cancer (CRC) progression remain unclear. In this study, we identified that TRPC1 was the major variant gene of the TRPC family in CRC patients. TRPC1 was upregulated in CRC tissues compared with adjacent normal tissues and high expression of TRPC1 was associated with more aggressive tumor progression and poor overall survival. TRPC1 knockdown inhibited cell proliferation, cell-cycle progression, invasion, and migration in vitro, as well as tumor growth in vivo; whereas TRPC1 overexpression promoted colorectal tumor growth and metastasis in vitro and in vivo. In addition, colorectal tumorigenesis was significantly attenuated in Trpc1-/- mice. Mechanistically, TRPC1 could enhance the interaction between calmodulin (CaM) and the PI3K p85 subunit by directly binding to CaM, which further activated the PI3K/AKT and its downstream signaling molecules implicated in cell cycle progression and epithelial-mesenchymal transition. Silencing of CaM attenuated the oncogenic effects of TRPC1. Taken together, these results provide evidence that TRPC1 plays a pivotal oncogenic role in colorectal tumorigenesis and tumor progression by activating CaM-mediated PI3K/AKT signaling axis. Targeting TRPC1 represents a novel and specific approach for CRC treatment.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Skin stem cells get moving for enhanced skin regeneration

Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have found that the movement of skin stem cells can help your skin regenerate. Tokyo, Japan – Although sometimes hard to accept, with aging, many things in our bodies change. One of these is the ability of the skin to regenerate. Old skin is just not as good as young skin at healing wounds. However, the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying this are largely unknown. Now, researchers from Japan have identified a mechanism to explain why this happens and potentially how it can be fixed.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Phase separation of Nur77 mediates celastrol-induced mitophagy by promoting the liquidity of p62/SQSTM1 condensates

Liquid-liquid phase separation promotes the formation of membraneless condensates that mediate diverse cellular functions, including autophagy of misfolded proteins. However, how phase separation participates in autophagy of dysfunctional mitochondria (mitophagy) remains obscure. We previously discovered that nuclear receptor Nur77 (also called TR3, NGFI-B, or NR4A1) translocates from the nucleus to mitochondria to mediate celastrol-induced mitophagy through interaction with p62/SQSTM1. Here, we show that the ubiquitinated mitochondrial Nur77 forms membraneless condensates capable of sequestrating damaged mitochondria by interacting with the UBA domain of p62/SQSTM1. However, tethering clustered mitochondria to the autophagy machinery requires an additional interaction mediated by the N-terminal intrinsically disordered region (IDR) of Nur77 and the N-terminal PB1 domain of p62/SQSTM1, which confers Nur77-p62/SQSTM1 condensates with the magnitude and liquidity. Our results demonstrate how composite multivalent interaction between Nur77 and p62/SQSTM1 coordinates to sequester damaged mitochondria and to connect targeted cargo mitochondria for autophagy, providing mechanistic insight into mitophagy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

FBXW11 contributes to stem-cell-like features and liver metastasis through regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 transcription in colorectal cancer

Colorectal tumorigenesis is a heterogeneous disease driven by multiple genetic and epigenetic alterations. F-box and WD repeat domain containing 11 (FBXW11) is a member of the F-box protein family that regulates the ubiquitination of key factors associated with tumor growth and aggressiveness. Our study aimed to explore the role of FBXW11 in the development and metastasis of colorectal cancer (CRC). FBXW11 was overexpressed in colorectal tumor tissues and its overexpression was associated with a poor prognosis of CRC patients. The upregulation of FBXW11 not only promoted cell proliferation, invasion, and migration, but also contributed to maintaining stem-cell features in colorectal tumor cells. Further analysis revealed that FBXW11 targeted hypermethylated in cancer 1 (HIC1) and reduced its stability in CRC cells through ubiquitination. Moreover, the expression of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), a deacetylase in tumor cells was upregulated by FBXW11 via regulating HIC1 expression. The mouse xenograft models of CRC confirmed that FBXW11 knockdown impeded colorectal tumor growth and liver metastasis in vivo. In summary, our study identified FBXW11 as an oncogenic factor that contributed to stem-cell-like properties and liver metastasis in CRC via regulating HIC1-mediated SIRT1 expression. These results provide a rationale for the development of FBXW11-targeting drugs for CRC patients.
CANCER

