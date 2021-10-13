CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I actually learned to enjoy food again’: How Tom Daley beat his eating disorder

By Mark Bailey
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his new book Coming Up For Air, Tom Daley reveals his private battle with an eating disorder in the build-up to London 2012. Wounded by comments about his weight from his coach Alexei Evangulov, Daley began cutting out carbs, fasting for whole days and getting up early to do fat-burning cardio before breakfast. Guilt and shame haunted his every meal. He welcomed each lost kilogram with a grim sense of pride. If he dared to eat cake, he would make himself sick afterwards.

