How two septuagenarian adventurers were finally won over by cruise

The freshness of the early mornings melted away as late September sunlight slipped down the steep riverbanks to sparkle in the water. Each day of our journey, the warmth grew as the Viking Torgil longship glided along the Douro – a landscape of immaculately terraced hills and valleys, grapevines carefully cultivated on every possible scrap of land. Occasionally, the buildings of a quinta were spotted towering over us on a high point of the riverbank, but here, close to Portugal’s River of Gold, the harvest was almost over and there was very little sign of human activity. We sailed almost in silence, hardly noticing the gentle hum of the engine. Such sheer enjoyment did bring its own particular stress. Should we opt to enjoy the comforts of the ship or tear ourselves away to join one of the range of excursions on offer? A tough decision comparable only with the choice to be made from the extensive menu in the restaurant. And to think we had resisted the idea of a cruise for so long. How close we came to missing this!