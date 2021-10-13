CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Commissioners OK budgeted $10,000 for case workload

idahocountyfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANGEVILLE — At the Oct. 5, 2021, Idaho County Commissioners meeting, commissioners Skip Brandt, Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman participated along with Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman and the county’s civil attorney, Matt Jessup. Attorney John Wiltse, the county’s public defender, addressed the commissioners about the recent uptick in court cases requiring more of his time. “It’s hard to give every case the attention it deserves,” Wiltse explained. He requested an additional $25,000 to secure the service of outside attorneys as needed to draft motions and other legal writing. Wiltse stated that he is not sure if the increase in workload is a new trend or just a result of population growth.

