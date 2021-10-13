CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MHSC: It’s all in the image when it comes to cancer prevention

Cover picture for the articleCancer awareness and prevention information is all around us. We have more information at our fingertips than ever before. Breast cancer awareness takes center stage this month. But over the years, it has come to include all types of cancer. The Imaging & Radiology Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is ready to help you with prevention and care for not only treating cancers but a wide range of diseases.

