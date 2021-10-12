CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAT plans to end all operations in Myanmar

Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., confirmed Tuesday it plans to withdraw all operations from military-ruled Myanmar by year’s end, according to a Reuters report. The company said that the decision was based primarily on the long-term viability of its Myanmar business. "Like any global...

journalnow.com

AFP

Myanmar to free over 5,000 protesters after ASEAN snub

Myanmar's junta chief Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup, days after a regional bloc delivered a major snub to the military regime. Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 anti-coup protesters from prisons across the country in June, including journalists critical of the military government.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Myanmar leader says ASEAN blind to opposition's violence

The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government said Monday that other Southeast Asian countries should share responsibility for failing to help quell the violence that has engulfed his nation since the army seized power in February.Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in a speech broadcast on state television blamed groups that were organized to oppose the military takeover for the ongoing deadly unrest. He suggested that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had failed to recognize the responsibility of opposition groups for the violence and said his government was seeking to restore peace and stability.Opposition to military rule initially took the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan leader calls for greater military capability, spending

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for increases in Japan s military capability and spending in response to what he described as growing threats from China and North Korea in a public debate with eight other political party leaders ahead of upcoming national elections.The party leaders also discussed ways to mend the pandemic-hit economy and respond to any future waves of the coronavirus — issues expected to feature prominently in the Oct. 31 elections.As head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida was selected prime minister earlier this month and called the election for the 465-seat lower house, the more...
WORLD
thekatynews.com

All-Out Crypto Ban Spells the End for Chinese Operations

What was once the largest cryptocurrency mining industry in the world has now all but disappeared as China enacts its comprehensive cryptocurrency ban. On September 24th, the People’s Bank of China announced that all cryptocurrency transactions are now illegal and that cryptocurrency mining has been outlawed. Latest Ban Already Seeing...
MARKETS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Envoy aborts visit to Myanmar, straining ASEAN relations

BANGKOK — Myanmar’s military-installed government said Thursday that a special envoy appointed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations abruptly canceled his visit this week after it told him he would not be able to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others he had proposed. The visit’s...
ASIA
Metro International

ASEAN ministers meet to discuss stuttering Myanmar peace plan

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Southeast Asian foreign ministers began a special meeting on Friday to try to address a political crisis in Myanmar, with some countries set to push for a tougher response to the ruling military’s reluctance to follow an agreed peace roadmap. The junta’s failure to cease hostilities,...
POLITICS
AFP

Salvadorans march against Bukele's economic and judicial policies

Thousands of protesters marched in San Salvador Sunday against President Nayib Bukele's government, including the move to make bitcoin legal tender in the country. El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, became the first country in the world last month to legalize bitcoin as a national currency, which the government says will help revitalize its struggling economy. 
ECONOMY
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Single mother with nine children sentenced to death for meth possession in Malaysia

A 55-year-old woman was sentenced to death in Malaysia last week after being convicted for possessing drugs.Hairun Jalmani, a single mother of nine children, was sentenced by Judge Alwi Abdul Wahab on 15 October at the Tawau High Court in Sabah, Malaysia. She was caught with 113.9g of methamphetamine in January 2018.A harrowing video of the woman, who works as a fishmonger, crying inconsolably after she was handed the death sentence has gone viral on social networks in the country, igniting a fierce debate on women’s rights and capital punishment.The 45-second video shows a handcuffed Jalmani breaking down in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
BBC

Afghan refugees declaring themselves homeless over resettlement issues

Dozens of Afghan families staying in hotels as part of a scheme to resettle them are declaring themselves homeless. More than 200 families have asked councils in London for emergency accommodation. They are concerned that the Home Office scheme they are currently part of could see them moved to anywhere...
HOMELESS
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
AFP

Sudan's key Red Sea ports coveted by regional powers

From Washington to Moscow, Tehran to Ankara, Sudan's strategic Red Sea ports, blockaded for a month by protesters, have long been eyed by global powers far beyond Africa's borders.  But for foreign powers who covet Sudan's Red Sea coast, the region has strategic military dimensions.
AFRICA

Comments / 0

