Roast Turkey with Citrus and Sage

By Lisa Holderness Brown
BHG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal: — 2115 mins(includes 24-hour brining) Oops! We cannot find any ingredients on sale near you. Do we have the correct zip code?. Two to three days before roasting, remove neck and giblets from thawed turkey (reserve for gravy, if desired, or discard). Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Zest the orange; reserve fruit. For dry brine: In a small bowl stir together orange zest, thyme, 3 to 4 Tbsp. kosher salt, and 1 tsp. black pepper. Gently loosen skin of turkey. Rub turkey all over with dry brine, including under skin and inside the cavity. Cover turkey with plastic wrap or place in a 2-gal. resealable plastic bag and seal. Place in a roasting pan or large container. Refrigerate 24 to 48 hours, turning occasionally.

