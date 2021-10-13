Cranberry Salsa Macha

A raw cranberry relish is a refreshingly punchy change from the typical jammy cooked cranberry sauce, and far less sweet, making it a great foil for roast meats as well as a holiday turkey. You can simply chop everything together in the food processor, but for a better texture and appearance, take the time to chop the dates and ginger by hand to ensure lovely pops of flavor in every bite. This makes a generous amount; halve the recipe if you prefer. The spicy heat of this cranberry relish will vary depending on the size of the jalapeño you use; feel free to start with less and add to taste.

