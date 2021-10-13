Cranberry-Ricotta Pancakes with Salted Maple Butter

Light, fluffy, and packed with warm spices – these pumpkin pancakes with yogurt topping are delicious and 100% gluten free. Pancakes are one of my favorite go-to breakfasts. Not only are they easy to alter and customize, but they are quick and delicious! In fact, now that I know how easy it is to make homemade frozen pancakes, we almost always have a stash in the freezer ready to go for busy weekdays. These Gluten Free Pumpkin Pancakes are just another delicious addition to that freezer stash.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO