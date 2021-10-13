CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

City should be embarrassed

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy heart goes out to Latosha Clemons, who worked so hard to achieve such a distinction as the first Black female firefighter in Boynton Beach. She should have been afforded an opportunity to enjoy the notoriety of such an accomplishment. The city of Boynton Beach staff should feel embarrassed and ashamed by the rude and demeaning way in which they handled the entire situation. A public apology to Ms. Clemons would have been a good start. The person who made the decision to portray her as white should have been immediately fired. Ms. Clemons, I applaud you for your accomplishment. Boynton Beach should be showing gratitude to you for keeping them safe instead of forcing you to demand respect through a lawsuit.

