Lay off the gas: No new fees for electric cars | Editorial

When the first snub-nosed electric van rolled off the assembly line last month at the Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. plant in Mishawaka, Ind., it was a proud moment for the company's co-founder and CEO, Jim Taylor. The van, one in a run of 1,000 scheduled for this year, is among the first of its kind in the U.S.: a fully electric light-duty vehicle meant for delivery workers, contractors and other commercial fleets.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO