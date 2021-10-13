Lay off the gas: No new fees for electric cars | Editorial
The growth of the electric car industry is one of the hopeful signs Americans are taking the climate threat and this emerging technology seriously. Already electric vehicles and hybrids account for 3.5 percent of cars sold in Florida, the nation's second highest rate. The sight of a Tesla hardly turns heads, and Elon Musk's brainchild has company on the road in electric vehicles from Ford, Chevy, Kia, Nissan, Mini and other automakers.www.palmbeachpost.com
Comments / 0